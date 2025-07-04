Pro Bowl Betrayal: Over $2 Million Allegedly Stolen from NFL Star Reshad Jones

A shocking case of financial betrayal has surfaced involving former National Football League (NFL) Miami Dolphins Pro Bowl safety Reshad Jones, who was allegedly defrauded of over $2 million by individuals he trusted. According to arrest records obtained by WPLG-TV on July 3, Isaiah Williams, Jones’ former financial advisor, is accused of stealing $1.58 million directly from the athlete’s personal bank account. The funds were allegedly spent on luxury goods, legal fees, and child support.

Merrill Lynch Exec at Center of Financial Fraud

Even more alarming, Williams was reportedly a Vice President at Merrill Lynch, a division of Bank of America, one of the largest investment management firms in the world. Attorneys for Jones, Chase Carlson and Jeff Sonn, issued a statement condemning the theft as “another troubling example of a professional athlete being exploited by a wealth management firm he trusted.” A lawsuit has been filed against Merrill Lynch in an attempt to recover Jones’ losses.

Co-Conspirator Jailed, Another at Large

In addition to Williams, Octavia Monique Graham, 49, was also named in the scheme. She allegedly helped launder $1.03 million from Jones’ account. Jail records show she is currently being held at Paul Rein Detention Facility in Pompano Beach, Florida, on first-degree grand theft and two counts of money laundering. Notably, Jones claims he has never met her. Meanwhile, Williams has not yet been arrested, according to reports.

Reshad Jones, a fifth-round pick in 2010, played 10 seasons with the Dolphins, making the Pro Bowl in 2015 and 2017. He earned over $56 million in his NFL career, funds now allegedly targeted in a high-stakes financial crime.

