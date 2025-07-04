F1 Shocker: Max Verstappen Off To Mercedes? What We Know About Their ‘Deal’

With the British Grand Prix just a few days away, news of Max Verstappen’s contract negotiations with Mercedes continues to emerge. While a blockbuster deal for the four-time champion is unlikely, it is not impossible.

For the past few weeks, the evolving relationship between Max Verstappen and Mercedes has been a hot topic. Initially, the Dutchman’s conversations with the Silver Arrows were seen as irrelevant evidence. After all, even at this point last year, Toto Wolff expressed his appreciation for Verstappen.

As Red Bull lost distance to McLaren, Mercedes’ team principal questioned the Dutchman’s willingness to switch allegiances. Red Bull’s troubles did not deter the 27-year-old from departing.

Mercedes then took a chance and signed Kimi Antonelli, which appears to have paid off.

Contract talks between Mercedes and Verstappen continue

On Wednesday, Sky Italy claimed that discussions had heated up and that Verstappen was “close” to reaching an agreement, but the Mercedes board had yet to make a decision.

These assertions have not been verified. Mercedes and Red Bull have not commented on the allegations, and Verstappen has not indicated that he wishes to leave Red Bull. It was expected that a similar situation would occur this year, with Mercedes briefly conversing with Verstappen before ruling him out as an option and extending Russell’s contract.

However, as time has passed, it has become evident that things have changed significantly since last year.

The fact that George Russell has failed to acquire a new contract, particularly given his success in 2025, can only imply that Mercedes is looking for a driver they believe is at a better level.

Verstappen is likely the only driver Toto Wolff considers good enough to replace the British driver.

Crucial Summer break

For a variety of reasons, the summer break is expected to be crucial in any negotiations between Verstappen and Mercedes. Traditionally, any remaining contract issues are settled during the summer, which serves as a handy period for teams to finalize their driver lineups for the following year.

In this scenario, however, the summer months could be much more important.

Verstappen is believed to have a contract clause that permits him to quit Red Bull under specific circumstances. Although his contract is not public, it is commonly assumed that Verstappen would depart the Milton Keynes team if he falls below third in the drivers’ standings by the summer break.

To be clear, it would be incorrect to presume that Verstappen will depart Red Bull by 2026.

There are numerous instances in which departure, whether by choice or by obligation, is not conceivable. Still, it is no secret that Mercedes is likely to be the front-runners when next year’s regulations go into force, much more so than Red Bull.

In this circumstance, it’s logical that the incumbent champion would take advantage of any opportunity to depart.

