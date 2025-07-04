Pedro Neto May Miss Chelsea’s Club World Cup Quarter-Finals Following The Loss Of His Friend Jota

Pedro Neto may miss Chelsea’s Club World Cup quarter final against Palmeiras due to the loss of his fellow Portugal international, Diogo Jota.

Jota, a Liverpool forward who previously played alongside Neto at Wolves, died on Thursday in a car accident in Spain.

Neto did not train in response to the news, and manager Enzo Maresca has confirmed that he will be offered compassionate leave if he requests it.

The Blues will play the Brazilians on Friday at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field.

Coach Enzo Maresca on Pedro

At his pre-match press conference, Maresca stated, “It’s a very sad day.” I struggle to find words because it is so difficult; the emotion you have in this scenario is one of powerlessness.

“The only thing I can say is that I adore him, his family, and the people around him right now. It’s a major disaster for them.

“In terms of Pedro, it is quite tragic, if not more so.

“It is absolutely Pedro’s decision. I spoke with Pedro, and we agreed to help him. Any decision he makes is the correct one.

“It doesn’t make a difference whether he plays or not. We’ll see how he feels, but in any scenario, we’ll back him.”

Marc Cucurella believes Neto, who has three goals during the campaign, will rise to the situation if he plays.

“The manager and he must decide, but it is critical that Pedro feels good,” the Chelsea left-back stated. “Football is secondary, but tomorrow is a long day, so whatever they decide will be OK. But he’s in good form right now, and I think Pedro can help us win this game.”

Chelsea has also struggled with midfield selection. Moises Caicedo is serving a one-match suspension, and Maresca confirmed that Romeo Lavia, who has not been seen in training this week, is doubtful due to a muscle ailment.

Chelsea have agreed on a cost of £48.5 million plus add-ons for Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens, while they have added Joao Pedro to their squad after signing the forward from Brighton for up to £60 million. It remains to be seen whether Joao Pedro is ready to play against Palmeiras.

