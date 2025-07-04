Shubman Gill Rewrites Cricket History, First Indian in 93 Years to Achieve THIS Special Feat

Shubman Gill delivered a performance that will echo through the halls of Test cricket for years to come. On July 2, in the second Test of the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at Edgbaston, the 25-year-old Indian captain scripted a breath-taking 269-run knock—his maiden Test double century. It was a follow-up to his 147 at Leeds, making his start as Test skipper not just remarkable, but record-shattering.

Gill, at 25 years and 297 days, became the youngest cricketer ever to notch up double hundreds in both Test and ODI formats. Legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Chris Gayle, and Rohit Sharma had reached this elite club—but none before turning 30. Gill is blazing a trail all his own, and world cricket is officially on notice.

India’s 93-Year Wait Ends: First 250+ Outside Asia

In one stroke well, 269 of them Shubman Gill shattered a 93-year-old barrier in Indian cricket. No Indian batter had ever crossed the 250-run mark outside Asia in Test history. That was until Gill took on England in their own backyard. His towering innings now stands as the highest score by an Indian outside Asia, dethroning Tendulkar’s 241* in Sydney.

Top Indian Test Scores Outside Asia

Shubman Gill – 269 vs England, Birmingham, 2025

Sachin Tendulkar – 241* vs Australia, Sydney, 2004

Rahul Dravid – 233 vs Australia, Adelaide, 2003

Sunil Gavaskar – 221 vs England, The Oval, 1979

With this knock, Gill joins the elite trio of Gavaskar and Dravid as the only Indians to score double centuries in England. He also becomes the highest-scoring Indian captain in Test history, surpassing Virat Kohli’s 254.

In Royal Company: Gill Among Overseas Giants

Gill’s 269 doesn’t just belong to Indian record books—it finds a place in global history. He becomes only the sixth visiting captain, and the first-ever Asian, to score a double ton on English soil. Only South African legend Graeme Smith (who did it twice) has outpaced him in youth, and Gill is just the second player in this century to reach such a feat in England.

He’s now surpassed the likes of Mohammad Azharuddin (179 in 1990) and even outscored Sunil Gavaskar’s iconic 221 at The Oval to become highest scorer in England. For Indian cricket and world cricket a new chapter has begun. And it’s being written with the flourish of Shubman Gill’s bat.

