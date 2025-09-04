Haider Ali Is Now Free! UK Authorities Reject Rape Allegations

Pakistan cricketer Haider Ali, 24 was officially cleared of rape claims in the United Kingdom when the Greater Manchester Police (GMP) and Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) found that there was not enough evidence to press the case. The case started in the early months of August when a British Pakistani woman made a complaint and Haider was arrested at the Spitfire County Cricket Ground in Kent on August 4.

What happened actually?

In the course of the inquiry, Haider denied the charges, calling the accusations shocking and false, and saying that the accuser was a friend of his. He was fully cooperative with the investigators, was on bail in the UK and was represented by criminal barrister Moeen Khan. The decision was followed by the restoration of Haider’s passport and he can now fly out of the UK. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had tentatively suspended the batter awaiting the result and provided him with legal advice as part of their player welfare procedures.Having now closed the legal case, he would be expected to resume playing cricket but an internal PCB audit is expected to confirm that all compliance standards are adhered to. Haider Ali debuted in T20Is in 2020 and has so far participated in 35 T20I and some ODIs in Pakistan.

Haider Ali’s accomplishments

Other accomplishments in his international career are his time as the vice captain of the U19 team at the 2020 world cup and in the Pakistan super league and domestic cricket. Haider was once regarded as one of the most promising young players in Pakistan with his aggressive style of batting and his ability to anchor an inning when the pressure was on. Not only does the clearance of this case provide relief to the player, but it also gives him an opportunity to reestablish his reputation and to rejuvenate his stalled career in cricket, not only in his home country but also in the international scene.

