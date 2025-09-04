LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Haider Ali Is Now Free! UK Authorities Reject Rape Allegations

Haider Ali Is Now Free! UK Authorities Reject Rape Allegations

Pakistani cricketer Haider Ali (24) was cleared of rape charges in the UK when police and prosecutors determined that there was not enough evidence. On August 4 he was arrested in Kent on a complaint but ever afterwards has insisted on his innocence, describing the statements as false and outrageous.

(Image Credit: PCB/ANI)
(Image Credit: PCB/ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 4, 2025 19:19:00 IST

Pakistan cricketer Haider Ali, 24 was officially cleared of rape claims in the United Kingdom when the Greater Manchester Police (GMP) and Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) found that there was not enough evidence to press the case. The case started in the early months of August when a British Pakistani woman made a complaint and Haider was arrested at the Spitfire County Cricket Ground in Kent on August 4. 

What happened actually?

In the course of the inquiry, Haider denied the charges, calling the accusations shocking and false, and saying that the accuser was a friend of his. He was fully cooperative with the investigators, was on bail in the UK and was represented by criminal barrister Moeen Khan. The decision was followed by the restoration of Haider’s passport and he can now fly out of the UK. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had tentatively suspended the batter awaiting the result and provided him with legal advice as part of their player welfare procedures.Having now closed the legal case, he would be expected to resume playing cricket but an internal PCB audit is expected to confirm that all compliance standards are adhered to. Haider Ali debuted in T20Is in 2020 and has so far participated in 35 T20I and some ODIs in Pakistan. 

Haider Ali’s accomplishments

Other accomplishments in his international career are his time as the vice captain of the U19 team at the 2020 world cup and in the Pakistan super league and domestic cricket. Haider was once regarded as one of the most promising young players in Pakistan with his aggressive style of batting and his ability to anchor an inning when the pressure was on. Not only does the clearance of this case provide relief to the player, but it also gives him an opportunity to reestablish his reputation and to rejuvenate his stalled career in cricket, not only in his home country but also in the international scene.

Also Read: Asia Cup 2025: UAE Makes A Daring Squad Call

Tags: Haider AliHaider Ali arrested in EnglandPakistan Cricket Board

RELATED News

Asia Cup 2025: UAE Makes A Daring Squad Call
BCCI In Talks With THIS legendary Indian Cricketer To Be The Next President
FIFA World Cup 2026: How To Buy Online Tickets And Price Range
Lionel Messi’s Affair That You’ve Never Heard Of!
ENG Vs SA 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch South Africa vs England Match Live Telecast On Tv, Online and Mobile Apps?

LATEST NEWS

Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty attend screening of 'The Bengal Files'
Singapore wants to invest in MRO facilities in Indian civil aviation: MEA
Gujarat: CM Bhupendra Patel thanks PM Modi for major tax reductions on goods and services benefiting citizens
Hong Kong Court issues arrest warrant for mainland Chinese man over alleged fake talent visa credentials
Kartik Aaryan announces wrap of 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri'
Himachal Pradesh floods: Beas River damages Kullu's Tibetan Colony security wall, threatens nearby areas
Woman Abducted, Gangraped at Gunpoint Near Bihar Railway Station; Two Held
Bigg Boss 19: ‘Insaan Ko Chance Dete Dete….’: Actress Neelam Giri Talks About Her Relationship Status
Fresh Earthquake of Magnitude 5.8 Jolts Afghanistan; Tremors Felt in Delhi-NCR, J&K
Donald Trump Slammed With Explosive Lawsuit Over D.C. ‘Military Occupation’ – Who Sued Him?
Haider Ali Is Now Free! UK Authorities Reject Rape Allegations

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Haider Ali Is Now Free! UK Authorities Reject Rape Allegations

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Haider Ali Is Now Free! UK Authorities Reject Rape Allegations
Haider Ali Is Now Free! UK Authorities Reject Rape Allegations
Haider Ali Is Now Free! UK Authorities Reject Rape Allegations
Haider Ali Is Now Free! UK Authorities Reject Rape Allegations

QUICK LINKS