Home > Sports > Asia Cup 2025: UAE Makes A Daring Squad Call

Asia Cup 2025: UAE Makes A Daring Squad Call

The team remains much the same as the current tri-series, with Matiullah Khan and Simranjeet Singh recalled to increase the bowling options. UAE will start playing against India on September 10 in Dubai, as part of the Group A featuring India, Pakistan and Oman. The tournament moves to the Super Four (Sept 20–26) and finally to the final on September 28.

Team UAE. (Image Credit: Emirates Cricket via X/ANI)
Team UAE. (Image Credit: Emirates Cricket via X/ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 4, 2025 18:46:14 IST

The United Arab Emirates has announced and released its 17 player Asia Cup 2025 squad, with opening batter Muhammad Waseem as captain showcasing his position in the UAE of top T20 batter. 

Who makes up the UAE squad for Asia Cup 2025?

There is continuity in that the squad is mostly the same as that which participates in the currently ongoing T20I tri series with Pakistan and Afghanistan. The sole new entries are right arm pace spearhead Matiullah Khan and left arm spinner Simranjeet Singh who are back after skipping the tri series. The UAE are this time in the Group A, alongside other cricket powerhouses India, Pakistan and Oman. They will kick off their campaign with a big opening game against India on September 10 at Dubai International Stadium. It is then succeeded by a match with Oman on September 15 in Abu Dhabi and finally a group stage match with Pakistan on September 17.



The remaining two teams of each group advance to the Super four Sept 20-26 and the finale on September 28 which will be held in Dubai. The squad is not just supported by the players only. The management and support team consists of team manager Amjad Ezzi, head coach Lalchand Rajput, strength and conditioning coach Azharuddin Qureshi, video analyst Manipreet Sidhu, fielding coach Naveed Ahmad, side armer Darshan Singh and physiotherapist Manish Pradeshi.

UAE Squad’s chance to make history in the Asia Cup 2025

The Asia Cup 2025 will be the first time that the UAE will play in the Asia Cup since 2016. They were qualified to participate in this continental match after a successful 2024 ACC Men’s premier cup that earned them the qualification. Under the leadership of Muhammad Waseem, with new bowling support and an experienced support team, the UAE hope to leave a big impression on this high stakes continental arena.

Tags: Asia Cupasia cup 2025Muhammad WaseemUAE SquadUAE Squad Asia Cup

Asia Cup 2025: UAE Makes A Daring Squad Call

