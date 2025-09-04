Asia Cup 2025: UAE Makes A Daring Squad Call

The United Arab Emirates has announced and released its 17 player Asia Cup 2025 squad, with opening batter Muhammad Waseem as captain showcasing his position in the UAE of top T20 batter.

Who makes up the UAE squad for Asia Cup 2025?

There is continuity in that the squad is mostly the same as that which participates in the currently ongoing T20I tri series with Pakistan and Afghanistan. The sole new entries are right arm pace spearhead Matiullah Khan and left arm spinner Simranjeet Singh who are back after skipping the tri series. The UAE are this time in the Group A, alongside other cricket powerhouses India, Pakistan and Oman. They will kick off their campaign with a big opening game against India on September 10 at Dubai International Stadium. It is then succeeded by a match with Oman on September 15 in Abu Dhabi and finally a group stage match with Pakistan on September 17.

We unveil our DP World Asia Cup 2025 squad!

All the best to Waseem and the boys! 🇦🇪💪

More details: https://t.co/QAbG7OmVuT pic.twitter.com/klvUrDhuFA — UAE Cricket Official (@EmiratesCricket) September 4, 2025







The remaining two teams of each group advance to the Super four Sept 20-26 and the finale on September 28 which will be held in Dubai. The squad is not just supported by the players only. The management and support team consists of team manager Amjad Ezzi, head coach Lalchand Rajput, strength and conditioning coach Azharuddin Qureshi, video analyst Manipreet Sidhu, fielding coach Naveed Ahmad, side armer Darshan Singh and physiotherapist Manish Pradeshi.

UAE Squad’s chance to make history in the Asia Cup 2025

The Asia Cup 2025 will be the first time that the UAE will play in the Asia Cup since 2016. They were qualified to participate in this continental match after a successful 2024 ACC Men’s premier cup that earned them the qualification. Under the leadership of Muhammad Waseem, with new bowling support and an experienced support team, the UAE hope to leave a big impression on this high stakes continental arena.

Also Read: BCCI In Talks With THIS legendary Indian Cricketer To Be The Next President