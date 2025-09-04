BCCI In Talks With THIS legendary Indian Cricketer To Be The Next President

With Roger Binny about to resign very soon on account of the retirement rule of the BCCI as it retained the condition for him to step down when he turned 70. The following changes will be in the leadership of the Board of Control in Cricket in India (BCCI). Rajeev Shukla is currently a vice president who is acting as president while the new is appointed in the context of the next Annual General Meeting (AGM) in late September.

Who is this Legendary Indian Cricketer?

A report states that the board is looking at a legendary Indian cricketer, who has broken records in several aspects, to assume the coveted position. It would be the latest in a series of successful former players in administrative positions, after Sourav Ganguly appointed in 2019 and Roger Binny appointed in 2022. Informal talks are already held with the prospective candidate, it is said, in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy in England, where a high ranking political personality is said to have met the legend to see if he was interested in the post. It is hoped that the end result will be settled by consensus and maybe no full fledged election will be needed.

Who would remain the secretary of BCCI?

Other major appointments that accompany the presidency are secretary, treasurer, joint secretary, and IPL chairman. It is worth noting here that Devajit Saikia would probably remain in the position of secretary, with other people holding office under the present constitution. Such a move would represent an important change in the governance system of BCCI, enhancing the role of ex players in the governing body and creating a path to new leadership in the changing sporting environment in India.

The move will create more debates about the overlap between cricket and politics because more ex cricketers will be elected into powerful office in boardrooms. It is perceived by many insiders that having a big name would give the governance of BCCI a global legitimacy and domestic confidence. To millions of fans, the choice of a famous face represents not just that of continuity, but also a revitalized future of Indian cricket.

