Home > Sports > IPL Ticket Prices Hike: Watching MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli Just Got Costlier Due to GST 2.0 – How Much Will You Pay?

IPL Ticket Prices Hike: Watching MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli Just Got Costlier Due to GST 2.0 – How Much Will You Pay?

After GST 2.0 kicks in, IPL ticket prices will significantly increase, making it more expensive than ever to see Dhoni and Kohli live. Under the luxury entertainment category, one will be subjected to new rates as of September 22. How much lift will fans pay at the gates? Most will be shocked with the answer.

IPL Ticket Prices Hike: Watching MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli Just Got Costlier Due to GST 2.0 - How Much Will You Pay? (Image Credit - ANI)
IPL Ticket Prices Hike: Watching MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli Just Got Costlier Due to GST 2.0 - How Much Will You Pay? (Image Credit - ANI)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: September 4, 2025 16:08:21 IST

Cricket fans visiting the stadium during the next season of the IPL will be forced to spend more because tickets will be more expensive. The GST Council has introduced an adjusted tax rate that has moved IPL ticket prices into a new tax bracket that puts them in the category of luxury goods.

GST on IPL Ticket Prices Jumps to 40%

So far the IPL ticket prices had 28% GST. In the new tax policy, this number has soared to 40, which is an exorbitant percentage. This update puts IPL tickets in the same category as things such as casinos, luxury cars, and tobacco.

The shift is specifically directed to high-end sporting events that create high commercial value. Since the IPL is the richest cricket league in the country, the effect will be felt instantly. Other leagues like Pro Kabaddi or the Indian Super league might also go under review but nothing has been made clear as yet.

Extra Burden on Fans

The increase in GST will cause the spectators to pay a lot more, even basic entry tickets. A fan who buys a Rs 1,000 ticket has to pay an extra Rs 400 as taxation, whereas it used to be 280. This additional load is experienced in the regular stands as well as in the premium hospitality areas.

The corporate boxes that are already costly to purchase will now skyrocket even higher. With the IPL increasing year by year, such a high price might impact on the number of fans attending the venue to watch their favourite stars such as MS Dhoni or Virat Kohli.

IPL Ticket Prices Categorised as Luxury

The move is based on the re-definition of the IPL as more of an entertainment event than a sporting event. By classifying it as luxury the government has in effect equated watching live IPL games with casino experiences or luxuries.

In the meantime, other cricket games like bilateral international games or local tournaments will remain at 18% GST rate. They remain in the category of traditional sporting events, and hence are cheaper than the IPL matches.

GST 2.0 Rollout and Future Impact

The new GST design, which is GST 2.0, will officially be implemented starting September 22. The question of whether this rise in IPL tickets prices will lead to the fans not going to stadiums or it will help to increase the overall economic ecosystem of the league is a question that time alone will answer.

Massive crowds, brand sponsorships and high TV ratings have always been the staple of the IPL. Assuming that live attendance will suffer as a result of an increase in ticketing prices, it might force franchises to re-evaluate their pricing models, or provide bundled promotions in subsequent versions.

Ticket Price Hike Breakdown

₹500 ticket: Now ₹700 (up from ₹640), increase of ₹60

₹1,000 ticket: Now ₹1,400 (up from ₹1,280), increase of ₹120

₹2,000 ticket: Now ₹2,800 (up from ₹2,560), increase of ₹240

Tags: gst GST 2025 ipl IPL Ticket ms dhoni virat kohli

IPL Ticket Prices Hike: Watching MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli Just Got Costlier Due to GST 2.0 – How Much Will You Pay?

