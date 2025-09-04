Adidas Slashes Indian Cricket Team Jerseys Prices by 80 Percent Due to Dream11’s Effect, Check Price Now

The fans of Indian cricket have something to look forward to before the Asia Cup 2025. Adidas has issued a record-breaking deal of almost 80 percent on official Indian team jerseys, selling them at the lowest price in its history a few days before the tournament starts.Adidas Jerseys Now at Record-Low Prices

The FW24 India Cricket T20 International jersey with the branding of Dream11 is officially sold on the Adidas website, but it costs 1,199 only. This is one of the highest price reductions ever on cricket gear in India, originally costing 5,999.

The women 2025 Test jersey has also been subjected to the same discount to reduce its price to ₹1,199. It is a great chance to buy official Adidas jerseys at the lower price which is usually very expensive to the customers who are not able to buy real products.

Dream11 Exit Triggers Massive Price Cuts

This is because the massive price decrease occurs in dramatic fashion after Dream11 abruptly withdrew as the title sponsor of the Indian team. At the end of August 2025, the fantasy sports site cancelled its agreement with the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI). The withdrawal came after the new online gaming law in India that barred gambling and fantasy sports companies.

In 2023, Dream11 had already signed a 358 crore sponsorship agreement that was allegedly to last until 2026. Its untimely ending has compelled Adidas to clear the remaining stock of jersey bearing the name Dream11 on its front.

To date, neither Dream11 nor the BCCI has officially responded to the early exit. This silence has made lots of fans ponder over what exactly has happened.

Indian Team Set for Asia Cup Without Sponsor

The BCCI has already issued a new Invitation to Tender (ITT) to find a new jersey sponsor, and bids are sought until mid September. But due to the commencement of Asia Cup on September 9, the Indian cricket team will play the tournament without an Adidas commercial logo on their jerseys.

Indian supporters will not find this unusual. Indian kits tend to be sponsor free in ICC tournaments due to uniform restrictions and the same will be the case in the Asia Cup.

High Stakes for India in Asia Cup 2025

Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill lead the Indian team which departs to the UAE on September 4. On September 10, their campaign starts with the first confrontation with UAE in Dubai. India then plays its arch-rivals Pakistan four days later, also in Dubai, on September 14.

The team phase is followed by a match with Oman in Abu Dhabi on September 19. Meanwhile, Group B will see Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Hong Kong competing in Super Four places. The final of the Asia Cup would be played on September 28.

So far, the best offer that fans can get is Adidas jerseys with the Dream11 branding that are affordable but also have a piece of cricketing history.

