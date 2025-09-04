LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Amit Mishra Announces Retirement from All Format Of Cricket: India’s Leg Spinner’s Career Comes To an End

Amit Mishra Retirement: A seasoned Indian leg-spinner is hanging up the boots on a 25-year career in cricket, with an incredible legacy in both international cricket and also the IPL. With 156 wickets in international cricket and 174 scalps in the IPL, the next stage of his journey will begin, either through coaching or commentary.

Published By: Ashish Rana
Last updated: September 4, 2025 13:39:42 IST

Amit Mishra Retirement: Senior Indian leg-spinner Amit Mishra has formally ended his long and successful career in cricket. The 41-year-old retired all forms of the game, bringing to an end one of the most illustrious spin careers in Indian cricket, after more than 22 years of professional cricket playing.

Retirement decision shaped by injuries and future plans

In making the announcement, Mishra said that the recurrent injuries and the need to open the door to youngsters influenced his decision to quit the sport.

“These 25 years of my life in cricket have been nothing short of memorable. I am deeply grateful to the BCCI, the administration, the Haryana Cricket Association, the support staff, my colleagues, and my family members who were with me all this while,” Mishra said in a statement according to ANI.

He also recognized the unconditional love that he got throughout his days as a player. “I would like to thank the fans whose love and support whenever and wherever I played made the journey memorable. Cricket has given me countless memories and invaluable learnings, and each moment on the ground has been a memory I’ll treasure for life,” Mishra said.

Amit Mishra career highlights with Team India

Mishra had first featured in international cricket in the early 2000s and would subsequently play 68 international matches in all formats in his international career as a representative of India. During that time he was able to collect 156 wickets, regularly ruining important alliances with his stinging leg-spin.

Mishra was recognized as someone who could conquer the middle overs, and could offer breakthroughs where necessary, although he never became the frontline spinner in India. His disciplined attitude to bowling and attacking made him an invaluable component of a few memorable series.

IPL journey and Amit Mishra’s records

Besides international cricket Mishra also made a name in the Indian premier league. Throughout his career Mishra has represented four different franchises, the Deccan Chargers, the Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants.

He has taken 174 wickets at an incredible economy rate of 7.37 in 162 games in the IPL. Besides, Mishra himself established himself as one of the most performing bowlers in the league, by becoming one of the few bowlers in the history of the tournament to have taken several hat-tricks.

Mishra also played the last season of IPL in 2024 with Lucknow Super Giants. Although he made 1 appearance that season, he managed to get a wicket, which demonstrates his undying love to the sport of cricket.

Life after retirement for the leg-spinner

Although he is not playing professional cricket anymore, Mishra has indicated clearly that his association with the sport is not over. The old leg-spinner is expected to take up commentary, or coaching duties, that his experience and knowledge can benefit the new generation of cricketer.

The chapter comes to an end with the retirement of Amit Mishra, and his career as one of the most consistent spinners in India, particularly in the IPL, will be remembered forever.

Amit Mishra

