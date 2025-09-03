ZIM vs SL T20 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 1st T20 Live Telecast On Tv And Online

LIVE TV
ZIM vs SL Live Streaming: The 1st T20I between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka is in Harare Sports Club. The hosts have Sikandar Raza as its captain and Brendan Taylor and Sean Williams as reinforcements. Without Wanindu Hasaranga, Sri Lanka will use the series to get ready to the Asia Cup and to find some regularity in T20s.

Published By: Ashish Rana
Last updated: September 3, 2025 17:39:01 IST

ZIM vs SL Live Streaming: The Harare Sports Club will host the first of three T20Is in the Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka series. The Sikandar Raza-led home side will be hoping to test their might against a Sri Lankan team that is on the verge of the Asia Cup.

Zimbabwe have also displayed potential in recent T20 performances and with the inclusion of more established figures such as Brendan Taylor and Sean Williams, they will be a more dangerous outfit. The series will be a good chance to gain momentum and bounce back after a spell of mixed performances at Sri Lanka.

Zimbabwe Squad: Strengths and Weaknesses

Over the past two years, Zimbabwe have played international cricket and they are not winning much yet they are improving. Their most important all-rounder is still Sikandar Raza, and Ryan Burl and Blessing Muzarabani are supporting him. The batting order is made more reliable by the arrival of the veterans Taylor and Williams.

The greatest issue facing Zimbabwe is the ability to maintain pressure during the innings, whether at the bat or ball. Consistency in the middle order and greater penetration by the bowling attack will prove vital should they bother Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka Squad: Strengths and Weaknesses

Wanindu Hasaranga will not be available to Sri Lanka, and they have a good batting core as well. Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera and captain Charith Asalanka are a dangerous top order. Kamindu Mendis and Dasun Shanaka offer all-round services and Matheesha Pathirana and Dushmantha Chameera reinforce the pace attack.

Maheesh Theekshana heads the spin department and the problem that has recently affected the side is group performance. Sri Lanka can take control of games even when some of their best players shoot in unison.

ZIM vs SL Live Streaming: When and how to watch in India

When will the ZIM vs SL 1st T20I be played?

Wednesday, September 3, at 5:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 4:30 PM IST.

Where will the ZIM vs SL T20I series be played?

The three matches are to be played at Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe. The second and third matches will take place September 6 and 7.

Is ZIM vs SL T20I series going to be aired on television in India?

No, this series will not get any live telecast in India.

ZIM vs SL FREE live streaming in India? Where?

Indian fans will be able to watch the matches live on the FanCode app and site.

ZIM vs SL 1st T20I: Full Squads

Zimbabwe Squad: Sikandar Raza (c), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Brad Evans, Trevor Gwandu, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams.

Sri Lanka Squad: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Vishen Halambage, Dasun Shanaka, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana.

QUICK LINKS