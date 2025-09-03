Happy Birthday Mohammed Shami: Recalling When Hasin Jahan Accused Him of ‘Extra-Marital Affairs with Prostitutes’

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami is again in the news not due to his performance in the field but due to the protracted court battle with his estranged wife, Hasin Jahan, on his birthday. She is now taking new claims to the Supreme Court against the cricketer.

Hasin Jahan’s Petition Against Mohammed Shami

Hasin Jahan has petitioned the apex court with a Special Leave Petition, against a March 28, 2023 Calcutta High Court order. That order had declined her motion to vacate the stay on a Shami arrest warrant in the pending case.

To give some background, Hasin Jahan had rocked the cricketing fraternity way back in March 2018 when she alleged that Mohammed Shami had had several extramarital affairs and abused her. She even posted snapshots of purported conversations. Shami, in his turn, refuted all this and referred to it as a conspiracy.

Mohammed Shami and the Allegations of Dowry & Affairs

In her most recent petition, Hasin Jahan alleged that Shami did not only engage in extra-marital affairs, but also required dowry on multiple occasions. She mentioned that even after he did not contest the trial itself, the Kolkata sessions court kept proceedings against him, but only over the arrest warrant.

She highlighted in her petition, “Criminal Trial in the present case has been stayed for the past 4 years, without any just circumstances, in a case wherein Respondent No. 3 did not even pray for the stay of criminal trial and his sole grievance was only against the issuance of Arrest warrants against them.”

Court Battle Between Mohammed Shami and Hasin Jahan

Hasin Jahan went on to say that such a long stay has made her terribly prejudiced. She claimed that the courts favored Mohammed Shami unfairly and that the courts were being biased and acted against the principles of natural justice. She says that this court of law stall has been a blow in her bid to get justice.

“That such stay has been granted in favour of the accused person is bad in law and has caused a grave prejudice who has been a victim of the illegal act of brutal assault and violence against the petitioner,” she added in her submission.

Mohammed Shami Ordered to Pay Alimony

In January this year, a court in Kolkata ordered Mohammed Shami to pay alimony of 1.30 lakh every month. Of this, Rs 50,000 is to be paid to Hasin Jahan and the remaining 80,000 to pay the expenses of their daughter who lives with her.

In 2018, Hasin Jahan had originally claimed alimony of Rs 10 lakh every month, which included Rs 7 lakh and 3 lakh for herself and their child respectively. The lawyer of Shami said that Jahan had her own professional income of modeling, and therefore the sum was not justified. The court corrected it at Rs 1.30 lakh after reviewing it.

