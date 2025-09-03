Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Time, Teams, and Venue: Everything You Need to Know

Cricket enthusiasts will be in for the ride of their lives when Asia Cup 2025 comes back in the T20 format. The tournament is to be hosted in the United Arab Emirates during the period of September 9-28. The most expected match will be India vs Pakistan and will take place on September 14 in Dubai international stadium.
Asia Cup 2025 Format and Group Division
Eight teams will fight against each other split into two groups. The Groups A and B are India, Pakistan, UAE and Oman and Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Hong Kong respectively.
The best two sides of every group will be chosen in the group stage. These four groups will proceed to the Super Fours whereby the two best will progress to the grand final. Dubai has been selected to host the title clash which will take place on September 28.
This is the edition of special significance to Oman, who are playing their first-ever Asia Cup. The side has played three T20 World Cups but this is the first time it enters this continental event.
Asia Cup 2025 Full Match Schedule
- Sep 9: Afghanistan vs Hong Kong – 7:30 PM – Abu Dhabi
- Sep 10: India vs UAE – 7:30 PM – Dubai
- Sep 11: Bangladesh vs Hong Kong – 7:30 PM – Abu Dhabi
- Sep 12: Pakistan vs Oman – 7:30 PM – Dubai
- Sep 13: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka – 7:30 PM – Abu Dhabi
- Sep 14: India vs Pakistan – 7:30 PM – Dubai
- Sep 15: UAE vs Oman – 5:30 PM – Abu Dhabi
- Sep 15: Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong – 7:30 PM – Dubai
- Sep 16: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan – 7:30 PM – Abu Dhabi
- Sep 17: Pakistan vs UAE – 7:30 PM – Dubai
- Sep 18: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan – 7:30 PM – Abu Dhabi
- Sep 19: India vs Oman – 7:30 PM – Abu Dhabi
- Sep 20: B1 vs B2 – 7:30 PM – Dubai
- Sep 21: A1 vs A2 – 7:30 PM – Dubai
- Sep 23: A2 vs B1 – 7:30 PM – Abu Dhabi
- Sep 24: A1 vs B2 – 7:30 PM – Dubai
- Sep 25: A2 vs B2 – 7:30 PM – Dubai
- Sep 26: A1 vs B1 – 7:30 PM – Dubai
- Sep 28: Winner of Super Fours – 7:30 PM – Dubai
Asia Cup 2025 Team Squads
Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh
- Reserves: Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal
Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufyan Moqim
Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana
Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Ishaq, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb ur Rahman, AM Ghazanfar, Farid Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen ul Haq
- Reserves: Wafiullah Tarakhil, Nangeyalia Kharote, Abdullah Ahmadzai
Litton Das (c), Jaker Ali, Nurul Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Saif Hassan, Shamim Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed
- Reserves: Soumya Sarkar, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Tanvir Islam, Hasan Mahmud
Yasim Murtaza (c), Babar Hayat (vc), Zeeshan Ali (wk), Haroon Arshad, Kalhan Challu, Martin Coetzee, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ali Hassan, Ateeq Iqbal, Aizaz Khan, Anas Khan, Ehsan Khan, Nizakat Khan, Adil Mehmood, Nasrulla Rana, Anshuman Rath, Kinchit Shah, Ayush Shukla, Mohammad Waheed, Shahid Wasif (wk)
Jatinder Singh (c), Vinayak Shukla, Mohammed Nadeem, Hammad Mirza, Aamir Kaleem, Sufyan Mehmood, Ashish Odedra, Shakeel Ahmad, Aryan Bisht, Samay Shrivastava, Karan Sonavale, Hassnain Ali Shah, Muhammed Imran, Sufyan Yousaf, Nadeem Khan, Zikriya Islam, Faisal Shah
Asia Cup 2025 Venues
- Dubai International Stadium – India vs Pakistan, Super Fours, and Final
- Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi – Group matches and selected Super Four fixtures