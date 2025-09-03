Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Time, Teams, and Venue: Everything You Need to Know

Cricket enthusiasts will be in for the ride of their lives when Asia Cup 2025 comes back in the T20 format. The tournament is to be hosted in the United Arab Emirates during the period of September 9-28. The most expected match will be India vs Pakistan and will take place on September 14 in Dubai international stadium.

Asia Cup 2025 Format and Group Division

Eight teams will fight against each other split into two groups. The Groups A and B are India, Pakistan, UAE and Oman and Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Hong Kong respectively.

The best two sides of every group will be chosen in the group stage. These four groups will proceed to the Super Fours whereby the two best will progress to the grand final. Dubai has been selected to host the title clash which will take place on September 28.

This is the edition of special significance to Oman, who are playing their first-ever Asia Cup. The side has played three T20 World Cups but this is the first time it enters this continental event.

Asia Cup 2025 Format and Groups

Group A : India, Pakistan, UAE, Oman

Group B : Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Hong Kong

Top two teams from each group qualify for Super Fours

The two best sides in Super Fours advance to the Final on September 28 in Dubai

Oman will make their Asia Cup debut after previously featuring in three T20 World Cups

Asia Cup 2025 Full Match Schedule

League Stage:

Sep 9: Afghanistan vs Hong Kong – 7:30 PM – Abu Dhabi

Sep 10: India vs UAE – 7:30 PM – Dubai

Sep 11: Bangladesh vs Hong Kong – 7:30 PM – Abu Dhabi

Sep 12: Pakistan vs Oman – 7:30 PM – Dubai

Sep 13: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka – 7:30 PM – Abu Dhabi

Sep 14: India vs Pakistan – 7:30 PM – Dubai

Sep 15: UAE vs Oman – 5:30 PM – Abu Dhabi

Sep 15: Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong – 7:30 PM – Dubai

Sep 16: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan – 7:30 PM – Abu Dhabi

Sep 17: Pakistan vs UAE – 7:30 PM – Dubai

Sep 18: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan – 7:30 PM – Abu Dhabi

Sep 19: India vs Oman – 7:30 PM – Abu Dhabi

Super Fours:

Sep 20: B1 vs B2 – 7:30 PM – Dubai

Sep 21: A1 vs A2 – 7:30 PM – Dubai

Sep 23: A2 vs B1 – 7:30 PM – Abu Dhabi

Sep 24: A1 vs B2 – 7:30 PM – Dubai

Sep 25: A2 vs B2 – 7:30 PM – Dubai

Sep 26: A1 vs B1 – 7:30 PM – Dubai

Final:

Sep 28: Winner of Super Fours – 7:30 PM – Dubai

(All timings IST)

Asia Cup 2025 Team Squads

India:

Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh

Reserves : Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Pakistan:

Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufyan Moqim

Sri Lanka:

Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana

Afghanistan :

Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Ishaq, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb ur Rahman, AM Ghazanfar, Farid Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen ul Haq

Reserves : Wafiullah Tarakhil, Nangeyalia Kharote, Abdullah Ahmadzai

Bangladesh:

Litton Das (c), Jaker Ali, Nurul Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Saif Hassan, Shamim Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed

Reserves : Soumya Sarkar, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Tanvir Islam, Hasan Mahmud

UAE: Yet to announce

Hong Kong:

Yasim Murtaza (c), Babar Hayat (vc), Zeeshan Ali (wk), Haroon Arshad, Kalhan Challu, Martin Coetzee, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ali Hassan, Ateeq Iqbal, Aizaz Khan, Anas Khan, Ehsan Khan, Nizakat Khan, Adil Mehmood, Nasrulla Rana, Anshuman Rath, Kinchit Shah, Ayush Shukla, Mohammad Waheed, Shahid Wasif (wk)

Oman:

Jatinder Singh (c), Vinayak Shukla, Mohammed Nadeem, Hammad Mirza, Aamir Kaleem, Sufyan Mehmood, Ashish Odedra, Shakeel Ahmad, Aryan Bisht, Samay Shrivastava, Karan Sonavale, Hassnain Ali Shah, Muhammed Imran, Sufyan Yousaf, Nadeem Khan, Zikriya Islam, Faisal Shah

Asia Cup 2025 Venues

Dubai International Stadium – India vs Pakistan, Super Fours, and Final

Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi – Group matches and selected Super Four fixtures