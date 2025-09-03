LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Time, Teams, and Venue: Everything You Need to Know

Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Time, Teams, and Venue: Everything You Need to Know

The Asia Cup 2025 will be hosted in the UAE between 9-28 September and will feature eight teams. On September 14 India plays Pakistan in Dubai. The fans are provided with everything they need to know about the tournament long before the highly anticipated T20 takes place, including the full schedule, squads, groups, venues, and the most important details.

Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Time, Teams, and Venue: Everything You Need to Know (Image Credit - ANI)
Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Time, Teams, and Venue: Everything You Need to Know (Image Credit - ANI)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Last updated: September 3, 2025 13:07:19 IST

Cricket enthusiasts will be in for the ride of their lives when Asia Cup 2025 comes back in the T20 format. The tournament is to be hosted in the United Arab Emirates during the period of September 9-28. The most expected match will be India vs Pakistan and will take place on September 14 in Dubai international stadium.

Asia Cup 2025 Format and Group Division

Eight teams will fight against each other split into two groups. The Groups A and B are India, Pakistan, UAE and Oman and Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Hong Kong respectively.

The best two sides of every group will be chosen in the group stage. These four groups will proceed to the Super Fours whereby the two best will progress to the grand final. Dubai has been selected to host the title clash which will take place on September 28.

This is the edition of special significance to Oman, who are playing their first-ever Asia Cup. The side has played three T20 World Cups but this is the first time it enters this continental event.

Asia Cup 2025 Format and Groups

  • Group A: India, Pakistan, UAE, Oman
  • Group B: Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Hong Kong
  • Top two teams from each group qualify for Super Fours
  • The two best sides in Super Fours advance to the Final on September 28 in Dubai
  • Oman will make their Asia Cup debut after previously featuring in three T20 World Cups

Asia Cup 2025 Full Match Schedule

League Stage:
  • Sep 9: Afghanistan vs Hong Kong – 7:30 PM – Abu Dhabi
  • Sep 10: India vs UAE – 7:30 PM – Dubai
  • Sep 11: Bangladesh vs Hong Kong – 7:30 PM – Abu Dhabi
  • Sep 12: Pakistan vs Oman – 7:30 PM – Dubai
  • Sep 13: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka – 7:30 PM – Abu Dhabi
  • Sep 14: India vs Pakistan – 7:30 PM – Dubai
  • Sep 15: UAE vs Oman – 5:30 PM – Abu Dhabi
  • Sep 15: Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong – 7:30 PM – Dubai
  • Sep 16: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan – 7:30 PM – Abu Dhabi
  • Sep 17: Pakistan vs UAE – 7:30 PM – Dubai
  • Sep 18: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan – 7:30 PM – Abu Dhabi
  • Sep 19: India vs Oman – 7:30 PM – Abu Dhabi
Super Fours:
  • Sep 20: B1 vs B2 – 7:30 PM – Dubai
  • Sep 21: A1 vs A2 – 7:30 PM – Dubai
  • Sep 23: A2 vs B1 – 7:30 PM – Abu Dhabi
  • Sep 24: A1 vs B2 – 7:30 PM – Dubai
  • Sep 25: A2 vs B2 – 7:30 PM – Dubai
  • Sep 26: A1 vs B1 – 7:30 PM – Dubai
Final:
  • Sep 28: Winner of Super Fours – 7:30 PM – Dubai
(All timings IST)

Asia Cup 2025 Team Squads

India:
Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh
  • Reserves: Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal
Pakistan:
Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufyan Moqim
Sri Lanka:
Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana
Afghanistan:
Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Ishaq, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb ur Rahman, AM Ghazanfar, Farid Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen ul Haq
  • Reserves: Wafiullah Tarakhil, Nangeyalia Kharote, Abdullah Ahmadzai
Bangladesh:
Litton Das (c), Jaker Ali, Nurul Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Saif Hassan, Shamim Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed
  • Reserves: Soumya Sarkar, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Tanvir Islam, Hasan Mahmud
UAE: Yet to announce
Hong Kong:
Yasim Murtaza (c), Babar Hayat (vc), Zeeshan Ali (wk), Haroon Arshad, Kalhan Challu, Martin Coetzee, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ali Hassan, Ateeq Iqbal, Aizaz Khan, Anas Khan, Ehsan Khan, Nizakat Khan, Adil Mehmood, Nasrulla Rana, Anshuman Rath, Kinchit Shah, Ayush Shukla, Mohammad Waheed, Shahid Wasif (wk)
Oman:
Jatinder Singh (c), Vinayak Shukla, Mohammed Nadeem, Hammad Mirza, Aamir Kaleem, Sufyan Mehmood, Ashish Odedra, Shakeel Ahmad, Aryan Bisht, Samay Shrivastava, Karan Sonavale, Hassnain Ali Shah, Muhammed Imran, Sufyan Yousaf, Nadeem Khan, Zikriya Islam, Faisal Shah

Asia Cup 2025 Venues

  • Dubai International Stadium – India vs Pakistan, Super Fours, and Final
  • Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi – Group matches and selected Super Four fixtures
Asia Cup 2025 will be a combination of big-time competition, Oman debuts, and key events in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi. A high-energy tournament full of drama on the field can be anticipated by the fans.
Tags: afghanistanAsia Cupasia cup 2025indiaOmanpakistanteam indiauae

RELATED News

‘Crossing Emotional Boundaries’, Robin Uthappa Slams Ex Australian Player For Slap Gate Video Leak!
CAFA Nations Cup 2025: India vs Afghanistan, When And Where To Watch, Team News
This Key Player Is Ruled Out Of India vs Afghanistan In CAFA Nations Cup 2025, Fans In Shock!
ISL 2025: Supreme Court Mandates Fair Selection Process
Dropped for Asia Cup 2025, Star Batter Announces Shocking Retirement

LATEST NEWS

Penn Badgley Aka Joe From ‘YOU’ Welcomes Twin Baby Boys, Says ‘Interrupting My Paternity Leave’
Shift Work And Sleep Apnea: Experts Warn Of Rising Health Risks
31 Dead in Nigeria Boat Accident, Dozens Rescued
Missed Bihar Voter List Revision Deadline? Here’s How You Can Add Or Remove Your Name From The List
GST Council Outlines Seven Pillars Of Next-Gen Reforms, Why It Matters
Bihar Elections Or Trump Tariffs? P. Chidambaram Questions Government On 8 Years Of Wait For GST Reform
40% GST On Cigerettes But Only 18% GST On Bidis, Why Two Tobacco Products With Different GST Slab?
Diwali Gift For Nation: PM Modi, JP Nadda, Kangana Ranaut And Others Laud Next Gen GST Reform
GST Reform Meet: Here’s What Gets Cheaper And What Gets Costlier, Details Here
‘40% GST’ Trends On X! GST On Cigarettes, Alcohol, Gambling Surges
Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Time, Teams, and Venue: Everything You Need to Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Time, Teams, and Venue: Everything You Need to Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Time, Teams, and Venue: Everything You Need to Know
Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Time, Teams, and Venue: Everything You Need to Know
Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Time, Teams, and Venue: Everything You Need to Know
Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Time, Teams, and Venue: Everything You Need to Know

QUICK LINKS