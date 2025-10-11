LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Happy Birthday Hardik Pandya, His Watch Which Is Eight Times The Asia Cup 2025 Prize Money!

Happy Birthday Hardik Pandya, His Watch Which Is Eight Times The Asia Cup 2025 Prize Money!

On the day of his 32nd birthday, Hardik Pandya showcased a ₹20 crore Richard Mille watch, a limited edition timepiece almost eight times the prize money of the Asia Cup 2025 winner. The lavish watch snapped the attention of Pandya's taste for luxury and in turn drew questions regarding the difference between celebrity lifestyles and cricket prize earnings.

(Image Credit: Hardik Pandya via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: October 11, 2025 13:42:41 IST

Happy Birthday Hardik Pandya, His Watch Which Is Eight Times The Asia Cup 2025 Prize Money!

The Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya celebrates his 32nd birthday on October 11, 2025, and if celebrating in a lavish way is his birthday trend, he is all set to do so by show casing his amazing skills besides enjoying a luxury life. Hardik was spotted the other day wearing a Richard Mille RM 27-04 limited edition watch worth ₹20 crores.

Hardik Pandya’s Watch Which Is Eight Times The Asia Cup 2025 Prize Money

Besides this, he was a part of the winning team in the 2025 Asia Cup cricket tournament which was his comparatively lesser income and earned a total of ₹2.6 crores. The luxury watch was produced in partnership with Rafael Nadal and only 50 pieces were released, hence it is highly sought after as a collector’s item. So, it certainly indicates that Pandya’s is a watch which is nearly eight times more expensive than the highest cash prize awarded for a sports event. The Richard Mille RM 27-04 is often referred to as a very light watch and with the straps weighs only 30 grams, and it is incredibly strong at the same time. The audacious price tag of the watch is nothing but a clear comparison of Hardik Pandya’s preference for riches and opulence to luxury which other people would only dream of. 

Hardik Pandya’s Birthday

The discussion of Pandya’s costly wrist ornament has led to a significant increase in news coverage which has opened the door for a debate between the fans and the critics, revealing the double aspect of the extravagant lifestyle of the sport stars next to cricket’s money side. The gathering of watch collection by caudillo is a way of showing success that comes with sophistication and at the same time, makes the past of messing with prize money and global cricket tournaments very real. While Pandya is busy selecting the finishing touches for his big day, he does so in a manner that is both confident and laid back, wearing over his sport triumphs a love for nice watches and his victories through the sports pair.

First published on: Oct 11, 2025 1:41 PM IST
QUICK LINKS