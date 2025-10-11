LIVE TV
India vs West Indies 2nd Test: Shubman Gill And Yashasvi Jaiswal's Mix Up Leads To Run Out, Misses Double Century Chance

Yashasvi Jaiswal had to be run out on 175 on Day 2 of the India vs West Indies Test at Delhi after a mix up with Shubman Gill ended a possible historic performance. In frustration, Jaiswal approached Gill on the field in front of the umpire, and this situation indicated tensions and the need to be clear in situations of high pressure.

Shubman Gill And Yashasvi Jaiswal's Mix Up. (Image Credit: @Abhishek060722 via X)
Shubman Gill And Yashasvi Jaiswal's Mix Up. (Image Credit: @Abhishek060722 via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 11, 2025 11:38:53 IST

India vs West Indies 2nd Test: Shubman Gill And Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Mix Up Leads To Run Out, Misses Double Century Chance

On the second day of the second test between India and West Indian in Delhi, there was a drama on the first day in the innings. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who had returned his innings on 173, was sent back on 175 through a terrible run out occasioned by an incorrect communication between captain Shubman Gill and him.

Shubman Gill And Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Mix Up Leads To Run Out

Jaiswal drove a Jayden Seales push to the mid off and, thinking there was one on, banged in the 8th over of the day. But Gill, who was not intended to take the run, returned. When Jaiswal was able to notice the situation, it was too late. West Indies fielder Tagenarine Chanderpaul received the ball promptly and wicket keeper Tevenar Imlach did the run out before Jaiswal could establish himself. Jaiswal was visibly angry in the aftermath, waving his hand at Gill and saying that he was not happy. On field umpire Richard Illingworth stepped in and asked Jaiswal to get out of the field. The decision was made even though the dismissal was very close and some felt that it should be reviewed. In disbelief Jaiswal walked off the field, but had a brief talk with the vice captain Ravindra Jadeja before going to the dressing room.



Yashasvi Jaiswal Misses Double Century Chance

This has resulted in debates amongst the fans and analysts as well. Some may identify with Jaiswal and his anger on the other hand, some may attribute the misunderstanding to a misunderstanding caused by miscommunication. In any case, the sacking brought to an end what might have been a legendary innings by the young opener who was on the brink of his third Test double century.

First published on: Oct 11, 2025 11:38 AM IST
QUICK LINKS