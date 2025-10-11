India vs West Indies 2nd Test: Shubman Gill And Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Mix Up Leads To Run Out, Misses Double Century Chance

On the second day of the second test between India and West Indian in Delhi, there was a drama on the first day in the innings. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who had returned his innings on 173, was sent back on 175 through a terrible run out occasioned by an incorrect communication between captain Shubman Gill and him.

Shubman Gill And Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Mix Up Leads To Run Out

Jaiswal drove a Jayden Seales push to the mid off and, thinking there was one on, banged in the 8th over of the day. But Gill, who was not intended to take the run, returned. When Jaiswal was able to notice the situation, it was too late. West Indies fielder Tagenarine Chanderpaul received the ball promptly and wicket keeper Tevenar Imlach did the run out before Jaiswal could establish himself. Jaiswal was visibly angry in the aftermath, waving his hand at Gill and saying that he was not happy. On field umpire Richard Illingworth stepped in and asked Jaiswal to get out of the field. The decision was made even though the dismissal was very close and some felt that it should be reviewed. In disbelief Jaiswal walked off the field, but had a brief talk with the vice captain Ravindra Jadeja before going to the dressing room.

Whose fault here in runout ? Shubman gill or yashasvi Jaiswalpic.twitter.com/XE7vuF1w9k — Aman. (@CricMerphy) October 11, 2025







Yashasvi Jaiswal Misses Double Century Chance

This has resulted in debates amongst the fans and analysts as well. Some may identify with Jaiswal and his anger on the other hand, some may attribute the misunderstanding to a misunderstanding caused by miscommunication. In any case, the sacking brought to an end what might have been a legendary innings by the young opener who was on the brink of his third Test double century.

