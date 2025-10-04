Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant: Net Worth, IPL Pay, Luxury Cars And Endorsements Detailed

With his 28th birthday on October 4, 2025, the Indian cricketing wonder, Rishabh Pant, is as luminous in always shining on and off the field. Being an explosive batter and vibrant wicket keeper, Pant has established himself as one of the most influential cricketers in India. His lifestyle and financial excellence is another indicator of his rising status other than his prowess in cricket.

Rishabh Pant’s Net Worth And IPL Salary

By 2025, the net worth of Rishabh Pant is estimated to be around 100 crores which is a show of his achievement in the world of cricket as well as off the field. His income streams includes with Lucknow Super Giants, Pant earns a huge amount of 27 crore per season, which makes him one of the most expensive players in IPL. BCCI Contract As a Grade B player he has a earning of around 3 crore per year in the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI). Match Fees of Pant will be given 15 lakh per Test match, 6 lakh per ODIs, and 3 lakh per T20Is.

Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant: Brand Endorsements

He stars in a variety of big names, including Adidas, Zomato, JSW Cement, Dream11 and Cadbury. It is reported that he charges 3.5 to 4 crore per big endorsement deal and gets around 20 to 25 crore out of endorsements alone.

Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant: Luxury Cars

The success that Pant experienced reflects in his lifestyle. His luxury cars include Lamborghini Urus and BMW M5 which indicate that he has a sense of luxury cars. His homes are also spectacular, having homes in Delhi and in Mumbai and demonstrate success in real estate investment.

Pant has been involved with an entrepreneur, Isha Negi, off the field where the two have a deep attachment. Their relationship has been a topic of interest to people, frequently being disseminated via posts on social media. Since Rishabh Pant is an athlete and a public personality who is still in development, his career provides hope to many newcomers in the sports domain. His combination of chaotic brilliance both on the field and off the field makes him a key figure in the sporting and entertainment business.

