Rohit Sharma To Return As Captain? BCCI Plans Key Discussion Ahead Of India vs Australia ODIs Series

India vs Australia ODI Captain: BCCI selectors are said to be planning to have a discussion with Rohit Sharma on the question of captaincy before the next ODI series of India against Australia. The encounter will be a defining moment as Rohit is likely to feature in the team, the selectors are however yet to decide whether he will remain the ODI captain.

Rohit Sharma To Return As Captain? Here’s Why

His inclusion in the squad is also realistic because Rohit has recently passed his fitness test at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru owned by the BCCI, although the question of whether the selectors will keep him as the captain or take into consideration other possible leaders is of primary importance under debate. The selectors, according to reports, are interested in having a face to face talk with Rohit to understand his mindset, intentions and the desire to continue in the position. The time frame appears to be very hectic, the squad selection meeting will probably be on Saturday, perhaps on the third day of the ongoing Test match between India and the West Indies at Ahmedabad. But the announcement of the real squad has not been made yet. One of the complicating factors is the unavailability of some players Hardik Pandya is injured with a quadriceps injury and Rishabh Pant is still recovering following a foot injury. In this case, the selectors can request Rohit to take some rest during the white ball assignments in order to cope with work.

Rohit Sharma’s Recent Appearances

Rohit had also been called into doubt by the recent layoff by international cricket in the months since the campaign of the same in the Champions Trophy of India. His show in recent appearances has been subject to scrutiny and this captaincy debate all the more momentous in regard to his future in the team. In the meantime, the pressure has been increased by the comparison to the resurgence of Virat Kohli. This encounter between Rohit and the selectors may be a turning point in a sense not only in determining who will take charge of the Australia ODI series, but also in how much the BCCI trusts Rohit in the future.

Also Read: India vs West Indies Test: Attendance Fails, Fans Point To Virat Kohli’s 5 Centre Plan