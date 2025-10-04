LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Rohit Sharma To Return As Captain? BCCI Plans Key Discussion Ahead Of India vs Australia ODIs Series

Rohit Sharma To Return As Captain? BCCI Plans Key Discussion Ahead Of India vs Australia ODIs Series

India vs Australia ODI Captain: Rohit Sharma will hold a meeting with the BCCI to talk of his future in the captaincy of the Indian ODI team before the series against Australia, as doubts surround his fitness and recent performance. The meeting will assist in identifying his leadership as well as his management of workload in future white ball matches.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: October 4, 2025 10:44:19 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Rohit Sharma To Return As Captain? BCCI Plans Key Discussion Ahead Of India vs Australia ODIs Series

India vs Australia ODI Captain: BCCI selectors are said to be planning to have a discussion with Rohit Sharma on the question of captaincy before the next ODI series of India against Australia. The encounter will be a defining moment as Rohit is likely to feature in the team, the selectors are however yet to decide whether he will remain the ODI captain. 

Rohit Sharma To Return As Captain? Here’s Why

His inclusion in the squad is also realistic because Rohit has recently passed his fitness test at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru owned by the BCCI, although the question of whether the selectors will keep him as the captain or take into consideration other possible leaders is of primary importance under debate. The selectors, according to reports, are interested in having a face to face talk with Rohit to understand his mindset, intentions and the desire to continue in the position. The time frame appears to be very hectic, the squad selection meeting will probably be on Saturday, perhaps on the third day of the ongoing Test match between India and the West Indies at Ahmedabad. But the announcement of the real squad has not been made yet. One of the complicating factors is the unavailability of some players Hardik Pandya is injured with a quadriceps injury and Rishabh Pant is still recovering following a foot injury. In this case, the selectors can request Rohit to take some rest during the white ball assignments in order to cope with work.

Rohit Sharma’s Recent Appearances

Rohit had also been called into doubt by the recent layoff by international cricket in the months since the campaign of the same in the Champions Trophy of India. His show in recent appearances has been subject to scrutiny and this captaincy debate all the more momentous in regard to his future in the team. In the meantime, the pressure has been increased by the comparison to the resurgence of Virat Kohli. This encounter between Rohit and the selectors may be a turning point in a sense not only in determining who will take charge of the Australia ODI series, but also in how much the BCCI trusts Rohit in the future.

Also Read: India vs West Indies Test: Attendance Fails, Fans Point To Virat Kohli’s 5 Centre Plan

First published on: Oct 4, 2025 10:29 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: bcciind vs aus odisIndia Vs Australia ODIsrohit sharmaRohit Sharma BCCIRohit Sharma Captain

RELATED News

IND vs WI Test Series: India Humiliate West Indies With Massive Innings Win!
India’s Squad For Australia Tour: Shubman Gill Named New ODI Captain; Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Return
Australia vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch AUS vs NZ match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps online in India?
WATCH: India vs Pakistan Rivalry Hits Garba, Arshdeep Singh’s Viral Gesture Inspires Dance Moves In Mumbai
Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant: Net Worth, IPL Pay, Luxury Cars And Endorsements Detailed

LATEST NEWS

UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Russell puts Mercedes on pole at Singapore Grand Prix
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer To Visit India On First Official Trip, October 8–9
“Mana Gudi –Mana Balam” Movement Expands Vision For Temple-Centric Social Transformation
Massive Plantation Drive And Elephant Talk Mark Third Day Of Wildlife Week At Nehru Zoological Park Hyderabad
My Hero Academia Season 8 Begins: Deku And Class 1-A Face Their Final Battle In The Last War Arc
‘What The..Who does that?’: Viral Video Shows Air India Plane Crash-Themed Pandal, Internet Furious
Tata Motors Demerger Tax Break Ahead of TATA Capital IPO On Oct 6: But Selling Shares Later Could Sting?
BRIEF-Kroger Recalls Two Varieties of Deli Pasta Salads Over Possible Health Risk
Sean “Diddy” Combs Sentenced to 50 Months in Prison on Prostitution Charges, Abuse Highlighted in Court
Is BJP Rolling Out Red Carpet For TVK’s Vijay After The Karur Stampede?
Rohit Sharma To Return As Captain? BCCI Plans Key Discussion Ahead Of India vs Australia ODIs Series

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rohit Sharma To Return As Captain? BCCI Plans Key Discussion Ahead Of India vs Australia ODIs Series

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rohit Sharma To Return As Captain? BCCI Plans Key Discussion Ahead Of India vs Australia ODIs Series
Rohit Sharma To Return As Captain? BCCI Plans Key Discussion Ahead Of India vs Australia ODIs Series
Rohit Sharma To Return As Captain? BCCI Plans Key Discussion Ahead Of India vs Australia ODIs Series
Rohit Sharma To Return As Captain? BCCI Plans Key Discussion Ahead Of India vs Australia ODIs Series

QUICK LINKS