Harshit Rana's Asia Cup Disaster Puts Gautam In Hot Seat, Gambhir's Gamble Backfires!

Harshit Rana’s Asia Cup Disaster Puts Gautam In Hot Seat, Gambhir’s Gamble Backfires!

Harshit Rana’s costly bowling against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2025 sparked heavy backlash, with fans blaming Gautam Gambhir’s selection decisions. Social media erupted, questioning Rana’s place and Gambhir’s judgment.

Gambhir’s Gamble Backfires! (Pic: X)
Gambhir’s Gamble Backfires! (Pic: X)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: September 27, 2025 12:20:35 IST

Asia Cup 2025: Gautam Gambhir Under Fire After Harshit Rana’s Costly Spell

Okay, fellow cricket lovers, let’s talk about the latest Super 4 match between India and Sri Lanka in Dubai, a game that had us on the edge of our seats until the Super Over thrill. But honestly, it wasn’t the nail-biting finish everyone’s talking about. Nope, the spotlight was firmly on young pacer Harshit Rana… and not in a good way.

Chasing just 203 runs, Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka treated Rana like a bowling machine gone haywire!

Audience witnessed our guy, Rana gaving away a whopping 54 runs in just four overs, And according to cricket mathamatics,  that’s an economy of 13.50, and guys, thats the highest in the Indian team.

So basically, Nissanka went brutal, smashing seven fours and six sixes to reach a brilliant 107 off only 58 balls. Honestly, it felt like watching a batting clinic.

Now, I get it, everyone has an off day, and Rana is still young and learning. But come on, this was a crucial match!

And here we are, wondering why Gautam Gambhir backed his selection so fiercely. Was this really the time to give Rana the ball so often?

Fingers crossed the youngster bounces back because Indian fans expect better, especially in big games!

Asia Cup 2025: Rana vs Nissanka; When Bowling Got Personal

The confrontation of Harshit Rana and Pathum Nissanka was certainly a fight to be remembered. Nissanka did not stop even after being hit on the helmet by a bouncer. Rather, he swivelled a slower ball to a boundary and a short delivery flying over deep backward square-leg for a six.

Rana was frustrated and tossed the ball back at Nissanka, who stared him down in an awkwardly silent encounter, as if it were a movie! Nissanka returned with yet another massive six over deep mid-wicket, maintaining the pressure on the Indian bowling attack.

Social media did not spare either, as most fans and professionals criticized the expensive spell and questioned why Gautam Gambhir chose a costly Rana to play in such a vital match. The selectors are now under scrutiny on whether to give Rana another opportunity to show he is good or if this is going to be a bitter lesson learnt.

Here Is How Internet Is Reacting- 

People are questioning Gutam Gambhir’s Choices

So much so that they are thanking Sri Lanka

Also Read: Abhishek Sharma Tops Asia Cup 2025 Runs Chart! Leaves Behind Virat Kohli



asia cup 2025gautam gambhirHarshit RanaSri Lanka Vs India

