Haryana Girls To Shine At Gothia Cup 2025, Embark On Historic Journey To Sweden

For many young teenagers in the fields of Haryana’s Rohtak, Jind and remote districts this journey to Sweden is a first of the many unimaginable dreams. This sporting event is a big gateway for these girls, carrying larger than life dreams on the small shoulders who will for the first time in their lives taste foreign cuisines and step onto Swedish soil while being as footballers representing India at the world’s largest youth football championship, the Gothia Cup in Sweden.

These talented young athletes are gearing up to represent India at the prestigious Gothia Cup 2025 and the Gothia Special Olympics Trophy in Gothenburg in Sweden.

The event was organised at the Embassy of Sweden in New Delhi, which hosted a vibrant send-off ceremony for two inspiring football teams: the Haryana India U-15 Girls’ Team and the Special Olympics Bharat Boys’ Team.

What is the Gothia Cup 2025?

The Gothia Cup 2025 marks a significant milestone, celebrating its 50th edition. This iconic tournament brings together over 1900 teams from more than 70 countries, making it the world’s largest and most inclusive youth football tournament. Beyond the game, the Gothia Cup is a powerful platform for global unity, cultural exchange, and youth empowerment through football.



At the heart of this movement is SKF’s ‘Meet the World’ initiative, which is transforming the football landscape across continents.

By providing underrepresented youth with opportunities to compete, connect, and grow on an international stage, SKF is helping young athletes dream and create a global legacy of access, equality, and inclusion in sports.



Gracing the event were distinguished dignitaries including H.E. Mr. Jan Thesleff, Ambassador of Sweden to India; Dr. Gaurav Gautam, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Sports & Youth Empowerment and Entrepreneurship in the Government of Haryana, Dr. Mallika Nadda, President of Special Olympics Bharat & Chairperson, Special Olympics Asia Pacific Advisory Council, Kalyan Chubey, President, All India Football Federation, Mr. Navneet Sehgal, Chairman, Prasar Bharti, Ms. Geeta Mandaviya, Chief Patron, Special Olympics Gujarat, Dr. Amit Bhalla, Chief Patron, Haryana Football Association & Vice-Chairman, Manav Rachna Educational Institutions; Dr. Jyotsna Suri, Chairperson & Managing Director, Lalit Suri Hospitality Group, Mr. Ranjan Kumar, Director, Legal, Sustainability & Corporate Affairs, SKF India & Southeast Asia; along with senior representatives from ministries, sporting bodies, and institutional partners.



Speaking at the ceremony, Ambassador Jan Thesleff remarked, “The Gothia Cup is more than just a football tournament, it’s a celebration of the unifying spirit of sports, building bridges between cultures. India’s participation highlights the growing role of sports in empowering youth, promoting inclusion, and connecting communities across borders. Weare honored to welcome these talented young athletes to Sweden. Their passion, dedication, and sportsmanship are truly inspiring, and they carry with them the hopes and dreams of their nation.”

Dr. Gaurav Gautam, Honourable Minister from Haryana, shared: “There was a time when Haryana was known for its gender imbalance. Today, these young girls are rewriting that story, with football boots, not words. To see our daughters from rural heartlands flying to Sweden participating in prestigious Gothia Cup is a moment of immense pride for every Haryanvi. They are not just playing a game; they are playing for every girl who dared to dream. Haryana stands behind them, with pride in our hearts and belief in their journey.”

“At Special Olympics Bharat, we firmly believe that sports have the transformative power to shift mindsets, break down barriers, and create lasting change. As we proudly send off our incredible athletes to participate at the Gothia Cup, we are reminded of the immense potential that lies within each of them.

