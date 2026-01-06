LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Sanjay Manjrekar latest news india-nepal Delcy Rodriguez asim munir ipl anti-Hindu attacks amit shah Goa vacation Sanjay Manjrekar latest news india-nepal Delcy Rodriguez asim munir ipl anti-Hindu attacks amit shah Goa vacation Sanjay Manjrekar latest news india-nepal Delcy Rodriguez asim munir ipl anti-Hindu attacks amit shah Goa vacation Sanjay Manjrekar latest news india-nepal Delcy Rodriguez asim munir ipl anti-Hindu attacks amit shah Goa vacation
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Sanjay Manjrekar latest news india-nepal Delcy Rodriguez asim munir ipl anti-Hindu attacks amit shah Goa vacation Sanjay Manjrekar latest news india-nepal Delcy Rodriguez asim munir ipl anti-Hindu attacks amit shah Goa vacation Sanjay Manjrekar latest news india-nepal Delcy Rodriguez asim munir ipl anti-Hindu attacks amit shah Goa vacation Sanjay Manjrekar latest news india-nepal Delcy Rodriguez asim munir ipl anti-Hindu attacks amit shah Goa vacation
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ‘He Did Not Quite Put His Heart Into…’Sanjay Manjrekar Expresses Disappointment Over Virat Kohli Retiring From Test To Focus On ODIs, Calls It ‘Easiest Format’

‘He Did Not Quite Put His Heart Into…’Sanjay Manjrekar Expresses Disappointment Over Virat Kohli Retiring From Test To Focus On ODIs, Calls It ‘Easiest Format’

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has said that since 2020, Virat Kohli didn’t put his heart and soul into understanding what his problems were in red-ball cricket

Virat Kohli. (Photo Credits: X)
Virat Kohli. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: January 6, 2026 17:00:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘He Did Not Quite Put His Heart Into…’Sanjay Manjrekar Expresses Disappointment Over Virat Kohli Retiring From Test To Focus On ODIs, Calls It ‘Easiest Format’

You Might Be Interested In

Former India player Sanjay Manjrekar criticised Virat Kohli for retiring from Test format. He further added that Kohli didn’t put his “heart and soul” in finding the solutions for the problems he was facing while batting. 

“Well, as Joe Root attains new heights in Tests, my mind goes to Virat Kohli. He has walked away from Tests and it is unfortunate that in the five years that he struggled before retiring, he did not quite put his heart and soul into finding out the problems as to why he was averaging 31 for five years in Tests,” Manjrekar said in an Instagram video.

You Might Be Interested In

“But I just feel sad that people like Joe Root, Steve Smith and Kane Williamson are really making a name for themselves in Tests,” Manjrekar said.

Manjrekar went on to say that Kohli chose the easiest format to stick around. “It was OK if Virat Kohli had just walked away from cricket, retired from all formats. But that he has chosen to play one-day cricket disappoints me more because this is a format which, for a top-order batter, I have said before as well, is the easiest format,” Manjrekar said. 

Kohli bid adieu to T20 format after winning the World Cup in 2024 while retired from Tests in May last year.



“It’s been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It’s tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life,” Kohli said in a social media statement on Monday morning. “There’s something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever.”



The right-hander is presently playing ODI format for India and has been in sublime form. In the last 4 outings in India colours, Kohli has two hundreds and as many fifties. He will now be in action against New Zealand in a three-match ODI series at home. 

Also Read: Sanju Samson Falters, Vishnu Vinod Shines For Kerala; Rishabh Pant-Led Delhi Register Knockout’s Spot Despite Virat Kohli’s Absence

First published on: Jan 6, 2026 5:00 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: home-hero-pos-9Sanjay Manjrekarteam indiavirat kohli’

RELATED News

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Shubman Gill Departs For 11, Shreyas Iyer Smashes 82 On Return

‘Think About Scoring Runs, Not About…’: Former Australian Captain’s Advice For India’s T20 Skipper Suryakumar Yadav

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Who Is Aman Rao, Rajasthan Royals’ New Recruit Who Scored 200* For Hyderabad Against Bengal

Will Mustafizur Rahman Walk Away Empty-Handed After SRK’s KKR Release? Rs 9.20 Crore At Stake For Bangladeshi Fast Bowler

Ashes Series: Steve Smith Surpasses Jack Hobbs To Break THIS 96-Year-Old Record

LATEST NEWS

Why Pakistan Removed PhD Student ‘It Is Over’ Article On Gen-Z Discontentment? Zorain Nizamani Is The New Youth Icon

Are Samsung Phones Soon Getting Expensive? Global CO-CEO Drops A Big Hint As They Gear Up For Galaxy S26 Series Launch

Did Hilton Hotels Cancel ICE Agents’ Reservations In Minnesota? DHS, US Immigration Authorities Fume: ‘Why Did Your…’

‘Rahu Ketu’ Trailer OUT: Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Shalini Pandey Unveil A Chaotic Journey Of Humour And Comedy

Realme Launches Realme 16 Pro Series: 200MP Camera, 7000mAh Massive Battery, And Premium Design, Price Starts At…

Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Faces Last-Minute Censor Trouble, Sparks Suspense Just Days Before Big Friday Release

Danger In The Air? Kashi Ropeway Cabin In Varanasi Triggers Massive Public Backlash, Netizens React | Watch VIRAL Video

India-Nepal Border Sealed: Panic, Chaos Grip Birgunj After Unrest Over A TikTok Video Escalates Into Communal Clashes

Riteish Deshmukh Vs Ravindra Chavan: Actor Responds To Maharashtra BJP Chief’s Controversial Remarks On Late Father Vilasrao Deshmukh: ‘You Cannot Erase…’

‘Who Supports Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam Are Traitors’: Giriraj Singh Slams JNU Sloganeering Against PM Modi, Amit Shah

‘He Did Not Quite Put His Heart Into…’Sanjay Manjrekar Expresses Disappointment Over Virat Kohli Retiring From Test To Focus On ODIs, Calls It ‘Easiest Format’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘He Did Not Quite Put His Heart Into…’Sanjay Manjrekar Expresses Disappointment Over Virat Kohli Retiring From Test To Focus On ODIs, Calls It ‘Easiest Format’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘He Did Not Quite Put His Heart Into…’Sanjay Manjrekar Expresses Disappointment Over Virat Kohli Retiring From Test To Focus On ODIs, Calls It ‘Easiest Format’
‘He Did Not Quite Put His Heart Into…’Sanjay Manjrekar Expresses Disappointment Over Virat Kohli Retiring From Test To Focus On ODIs, Calls It ‘Easiest Format’
‘He Did Not Quite Put His Heart Into…’Sanjay Manjrekar Expresses Disappointment Over Virat Kohli Retiring From Test To Focus On ODIs, Calls It ‘Easiest Format’
‘He Did Not Quite Put His Heart Into…’Sanjay Manjrekar Expresses Disappointment Over Virat Kohli Retiring From Test To Focus On ODIs, Calls It ‘Easiest Format’

QUICK LINKS