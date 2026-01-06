Vijay Hazare Trophy: Sanju Samson Falters, Vishnu Vinod Shines For Kerala; Rishabh Pant-Led Delhi Register Knockout’s Spot Despite Virat Kohli’s Absence

Sanju Samson had a forgettable day at the office as he was dismissed for 11 off 14 against Pondicherry while playing for Kerala in Ahmedabad. Samson had opened the innings for Kerala but failed to put up a big score and the side was left in a spot of bother at 30/2.

But it was the middle-order batter Vishnu Vinod and Baba Aparajith came in for the rescue and stitched a match-winning partnership of 222 runs for the third wicket. Vinod hammered the opposition bowlers and smashed 84-ball 162* which included 14 maximums and 13 fours.

Aparajith remained unbeaten at 63 off 69 as Kerala won by 8 wickets.

A fine counter-attacking hundred for Vishnu Vinod after Kerala lost Sanju Samson and Rohan Kunnummal cheaply in the chase. With 8 sixes, he becomes only the third batter to smash 100 sixes in the #VijayHazareTrophy. His 8th VHT century, no other Kerala batter has more than 4. pic.twitter.com/fFNFn67EWE — Lalith Kalidas (@lal__kal) January 6, 2026







💯 up in style as well 👌 Vishnu Vinod brings up his century in just 63 balls 👏 A brilliant attacking knock from the Kerala batter 🔥 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/szHbOWqpZK#VijayHazareTrophy | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/r18j0PEvMC — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 6, 2026







50 up in style! Vishnu Vinod on the charge, goes 4⃣,6⃣,6⃣ to bring up his half-century 💪#VijayHazareTrophy | @IDFCFIRSTBank Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/szHbOWqpZK pic.twitter.com/LMu2JLINC1 — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 6, 2026













Rishabh Pant-Led Delhi Through To Qualifiers

Delhi have moved into the qualifiers of the Vijay Hazare Trophy after etching another win the tournament. Delhi defeated Railways by 6 wickets after chasing down a target of 180 runs. Navdeep Saini and Ayush Badoni bagged three wickets apiece. Later, openers Sarthak Ranjan and Priyansh Arya were off to a quick start as the two posted 109 runs for the first wicket in just 13th over.

HISTORY BY CAPTAIN RP17…!!!! 🌟🔥 – DELHI QUALIFIES FOR THE PLAYOFFS AFTER 6 LONG YEARS UNDER CAPTAIN RISHABH PANT. pic.twitter.com/N9k65WYcST — RP17 Gang™ (@RP17Gang) January 6, 2026







Captain Rishabh Pant’s VHT season ends here

– 212 runs from 6 innings with a Strike rate of 113 , averaging 42.40

– 5 wins in 6 matches under Captain Rishabh Pant

– Delhi has qualified for knockouts after 5 years.

🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/pvf27Ll7Z9 — Vaibhav (@spideynation_) January 6, 2026







Arya smashed 80 off 41. Nitish Rana also played an aggressive knock of 38* off 28 while captain Rishabh Pant chipped in with 24 off 9 to take the side over the line. This is Delhi’s fifth win in 6 matches and the side now has 20 points under the belt.

Earlier, Virat Kohli also featured in two games of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The right-handed batter hit a century against Andhra and a fifty against Gujarat. Earlier, Kohli was supposed to play the match against Railways but he opted out a day ahead of the game. He might be available for the next fixture against Haryana on January 8.

Also Read: Shubman Gill Departs For 11, Shreyas Iyer Smashes 82 On Return