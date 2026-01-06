LIVE TV
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Shubman Gill Departs For 11, Shreyas Iyer Smashes 82 On Return

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Shubman Gill Departs For 11, Shreyas Iyer Smashes 82 On Return

Shubman Gill was dismissed for 11 while Shreyas Iyer hammered a 53-ball 82 in their respective Vijay Hazare Trophy matches

Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer. (Photo Credits: X)
Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: January 6, 2026 15:08:55 IST

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Shubman Gill Departs For 11, Shreyas Iyer Smashes 82 On Return

Shubman Gill had a brief stay at the crease while playing for Punjab against Goa in the Vijay Hazare Trophy fixture in Jaipur. Gill was dismissed for 11 off 12 after being caught by Suyash Prabhudessai off V Koushik. Punjab were handed a target of 212 by Goa. 

The Punjab bowlers picked up early wickets before Prabhudessai and Lalit Yadav chipped in with a partnership of 43 runs to steady the ship. But Prabhudessai’s dismissal for 66 off 43 was followed by wickets falling at regular intervals. Lalit Yadav also notched up a half-century. 

Goa were eventually bowled out for 211. 



Shreyas Iyer Shines

Shreyas Iyer who returned to action after an injury break announced his comeback with a stunning 82 off 53. The vice-captain of the Indian ODI team is presently leading Mumbai in absence of regular captain Shardul Thakur. 

“The Mumbai Cricket Association is pleased to announce that Shreyas Iyer has been appointed as the captain of the Mumbai senior men’s team for the remaining league matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy,” MCA secretary Dr Unmesh Khanvilkar said in a statement.

“Shreyas Iyer will take over the leadership responsibilities in place of Shardul Thakur, who has been ruled out of the tournament due to injury and is currently unavailable for selection,” he added.





According to the release, MCA is confident that the team will do well under Iyer’s leadership.

“An experienced international cricketer with proven leadership credentials, Shreyas Iyer brings calmness, tactical acumen, and a strong understanding of the game. The Association is confident that under his captaincy, the Mumbai team will continue to perform with determination and uphold Mumbai cricket’s rich legacy.”

“The Mumbai Cricket Association wishes Shardul Thakur a speedy recovery and extends its best wishes to Shreyas Iyer and the entire Mumbai squad for the upcoming matches.”

Mumbai eventually posted 299/9 in 50 overs.

First published on: Jan 6, 2026 3:08 PM IST
Tags: shreyas iyer shubman gill Vijay Hazare Trophy

QUICK LINKS