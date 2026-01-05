LIVE TV
Shreyas Iyer Included In Mumbai's Squad; Will He Play The Next Fixture In Vijay Hazare Trophy? Check All Details

Shreyas Iyer, who is the vice-captain of India’s ODI team, will play his first competitive match after more than two months on Tuesday

Shreyas Iyer. (Image Credit: ANI)
Shreyas Iyer. (Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: January 5, 2026 15:26:32 IST

Shreyas Iyer has been named in Mumbai’s squad for the last two Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group C matches against Himachal Pradesh and Punjab. The right-handed batter will replace Shardul Thakur as the skipper of the team. 

“The Mumbai Cricket Association is pleased to announce that Shreyas Iyer has been appointed as the captain of the Mumbai senior men’s team for the remaining league matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy,” MCA secretary Dr Unmesh Khanvilkar said in a statement.

“Shreyas Iyer will take over the leadership responsibilities in place of Shardul Thakur, who has been ruled out of the tournament due to injury and is currently unavailable for selection,” he added.

According to the release, MCA is confident that the team will do well under Iyer’s leadership.

“An experienced international cricketer with proven leadership credentials, Shreyas Iyer brings calmness, tactical acumen, and a strong understanding of the game. The Association is confident that under his captaincy, the Mumbai team will continue to perform with determination and uphold Mumbai cricket’s rich legacy.”

“The Mumbai Cricket Association wishes Shardul Thakur a speedy recovery and extends its best wishes to Shreyas Iyer and the entire Mumbai squad for the upcoming matches.”

Iyer last played a competitive match on October 25, 2025, for India against Australia in Sydney but didn’t get a chance to bat. India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav and all-rounder Shivam Dube are also expected to play the remaining two group matches for Mumbai.





Why Is Shreyas Iyer Replacing Shardul Thakur?

Shardul Thakur, who led Mumbai in the first half of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 and the first five matches of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament on Monday due to a calf injury.

Also Read: Delhi vs Railways, Vijay Hazare Trophy: Will Virat Kohli Feature in the January 6 Group D Clash?

First published on: Jan 5, 2026 3:26 PM IST
Tags: bccishardul thakurshreyas iyerVijay Hazare Trophy

