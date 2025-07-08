LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Brooklyn mosque Carlos Alcaraz celebrity news Conversion Therapy amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family Brooklyn mosque Carlos Alcaraz celebrity news Conversion Therapy amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family Brooklyn mosque Carlos Alcaraz celebrity news Conversion Therapy amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family Brooklyn mosque Carlos Alcaraz celebrity news Conversion Therapy amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family
Live TV
TRENDING |
Brooklyn mosque Carlos Alcaraz celebrity news Conversion Therapy amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family Brooklyn mosque Carlos Alcaraz celebrity news Conversion Therapy amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family Brooklyn mosque Carlos Alcaraz celebrity news Conversion Therapy amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family Brooklyn mosque Carlos Alcaraz celebrity news Conversion Therapy amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family
Home > Sports > “He Has Everyone’s Signature Except For…”: Novak Djokovic Tells a Funny Story About His Son Stefan’s Collection Of Autographs At Wimbledon 2025

“He Has Everyone’s Signature Except For…”: Novak Djokovic Tells a Funny Story About His Son Stefan’s Collection Of Autographs At Wimbledon 2025

Stefan even had the opportunity to hit a few balls with Flavio Cobolli, Djokovic’s upcoming opponent in the quarterfinals. “They hit a few days ago,” Djokovic added. “He’s over the moon. He loves tennis.”

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last Updated: July 9, 2025 00:53:40 IST

Stefan, the son of Novak Djokovic, is occupied with signing autographs at the grass-court Grand Slam while his father continues to pursue a record-tying seventh Wimbledon men’s singles title. After defeating Alex de Minaur 1-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in the fourth round on Monday, Djokovic was questioned about the several signatures on Stefan’s hat in the player’s box.

When it comes to the top player in the PIF ATP Rankings, Djokovic said his son’s expanding autograph collection is the result of Stefan’s own ingenuity, with a little assistance from dad.



“It was himself independently of me approaching and asking for autographs,” Djokovic stated. 

“He’s approached everyone else, but I suppose I may have only asked Jannik [Sinner] or someone else. He’s ecstatic. He obviously has a passion for tennis.”

Many of the greatest players in the history of the sport, both men’s and women’s, have signed autographs for Stefan, including Taylor Fritz, Grigor Dimitrov, Aryna Sabalenka, and Flavio Cobolli, his father’s next opponent. However, one significant name is absent: “He has everyone’s signature, except mine,” smiled Djokovic. “But that’s OK, I’ll accept that.”

Ahead of his quarterfinal matchup with Cobolli, Djokovic may also take some tactical advice from his son, since the Italian was kind enough to hit with the kid at the All England Club.

On Wednesday, Djokovic and Cobolli will compete for a spot in the semifinals. Djokovic won the Rolex Shanghai Masters last year 6-1, 6-2, in their only prior Lexus ATP Head2Head match.

In his presence at Wimbledon 2025, Novak Djokovic pokes fun at Roger Federer following his long-awaited victory

After defeating Australia’s Alex de Minaur in four sets in the Wimbledon Round of 16, Novak Djokovic brought a humorous moment to Centre Court. The Serbian sensation came back to win 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 and guarantee his spot in the quarterfinals after losing the first set 1-6.

The crowd was enthralled by more than just the tennis, too. Djokovic made a lighthearted allusion to tennis great Roger Federer, who was present during the match, during his on-court interview. “It’s probably the first time he’s watched me and I’ve won the match,” Djokovic said, grinning. “I lost the last couple. Breaking the curse is a positive thing.”

Also Read: Carlos Alcaraz, The Reigning Champion, Advances To His Third Consecutive Wimbledon Semifinal

Tags: novak djokovicstefan djokovictenniswimbledon 2025

More News

Real Madrid vs PSG FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Check Prediction And Details About Where To Watch The Match In India
Did Virat Kohli And Avneet Kaur Attend The Same Wimbledon Match? Internet Brutally Trolls Star Cricketer
Zohran Mamdani Criticized For Visiting Brooklyn Mosque Tied To Anti-Israel Remarks
Kerala Nurse Nimisha Priya Faces Execution In Yemen On July 16: India ‘Closely Monitoring’ Case
“He Has Everyone’s Signature Except For…”: Novak Djokovic Tells a Funny Story About His Son Stefan’s Collection Of Autographs At Wimbledon 2025
Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu Confirm Her Relationship With Rumoured Boyfriend Raj Nidimoru? Actress Gets All Cozy In New Unseen Photo From USA Vacay
Cuddalore Train Accident: 3 School Children Killed, Gatekeeper Arrested For Negligence
Carlos Alcaraz, The Reigning Champion, Advances To His Third Consecutive Wimbledon Semifinal
How Did Jennifer Aniston And Jim Curtis Meet? A Simple Instagram Follow From Friends Star Quickly Led To Other Things
Asaduddin Owaisi Mocks ‘Absurd’ Nobel Peace Prize Nod For Donald Trump Backed By Netanyahu And Pakistani Army Chief

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?