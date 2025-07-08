“He Has Everyone’s Signature Except For…”: Novak Djokovic Tells a Funny Story About His Son Stefan’s Collection Of Autographs At Wimbledon 2025

Stefan, the son of Novak Djokovic, is occupied with signing autographs at the grass-court Grand Slam while his father continues to pursue a record-tying seventh Wimbledon men’s singles title. After defeating Alex de Minaur 1-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in the fourth round on Monday, Djokovic was questioned about the several signatures on Stefan’s hat in the player’s box.

When it comes to the top player in the PIF ATP Rankings, Djokovic said his son’s expanding autograph collection is the result of Stefan’s own ingenuity, with a little assistance from dad.

We know where he gets his confidence 😎 Stefan Djokovic is scoring autographs from all the top stars…except his father 🤭#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/9hAa0WdfO2 — TENNIS (@Tennis) July 7, 2025







“It was himself independently of me approaching and asking for autographs,” Djokovic stated.

“He’s approached everyone else, but I suppose I may have only asked Jannik [Sinner] or someone else. He’s ecstatic. He obviously has a passion for tennis.”

Many of the greatest players in the history of the sport, both men’s and women’s, have signed autographs for Stefan, including Taylor Fritz, Grigor Dimitrov, Aryna Sabalenka, and Flavio Cobolli, his father’s next opponent. However, one significant name is absent: “He has everyone’s signature, except mine,” smiled Djokovic. “But that’s OK, I’ll accept that.”

Ahead of his quarterfinal matchup with Cobolli, Djokovic may also take some tactical advice from his son, since the Italian was kind enough to hit with the kid at the All England Club.

On Wednesday, Djokovic and Cobolli will compete for a spot in the semifinals. Djokovic won the Rolex Shanghai Masters last year 6-1, 6-2, in their only prior Lexus ATP Head2Head match.

In his presence at Wimbledon 2025, Novak Djokovic pokes fun at Roger Federer following his long-awaited victory

After defeating Australia’s Alex de Minaur in four sets in the Wimbledon Round of 16, Novak Djokovic brought a humorous moment to Centre Court. The Serbian sensation came back to win 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 and guarantee his spot in the quarterfinals after losing the first set 1-6.

The crowd was enthralled by more than just the tennis, too. Djokovic made a lighthearted allusion to tennis great Roger Federer, who was present during the match, during his on-court interview. “It’s probably the first time he’s watched me and I’ve won the match,” Djokovic said, grinning. “I lost the last couple. Breaking the curse is a positive thing.”

Also Read: Carlos Alcaraz, The Reigning Champion, Advances To His Third Consecutive Wimbledon Semifinal