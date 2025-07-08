LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Brooklyn mosque Carlos Alcaraz celebrity news Conversion Therapy amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family Brooklyn mosque Carlos Alcaraz celebrity news Conversion Therapy amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family Brooklyn mosque Carlos Alcaraz celebrity news Conversion Therapy amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family Brooklyn mosque Carlos Alcaraz celebrity news Conversion Therapy amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family
Live TV
TRENDING |
Brooklyn mosque Carlos Alcaraz celebrity news Conversion Therapy amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family Brooklyn mosque Carlos Alcaraz celebrity news Conversion Therapy amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family Brooklyn mosque Carlos Alcaraz celebrity news Conversion Therapy amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family Brooklyn mosque Carlos Alcaraz celebrity news Conversion Therapy amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family
Home > Sports > Carlos Alcaraz, The Reigning Champion, Advances To His Third Consecutive Wimbledon Semifinal

Carlos Alcaraz, The Reigning Champion, Advances To His Third Consecutive Wimbledon Semifinal

Despite Norrie's desire for a close battle, he was completely outmatched by the stratospheric quality of his renowned opponent, Alcaraz, across the net. With each significant competition he participates in, Alcaraz's resume keeps expanding. His winning streak currently stands at 23 wins, and he will be competing in his eighth Grand Slam semifinal in just 18 career appearances.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last Updated: July 9, 2025 00:25:23 IST

After defeating Cameron Norrie, defending champion Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the Wimbledon semifinals in 2025. In the men’s singles quarterfinal at Centre Court, the Spaniard defeated Norrie 6-2, 6-3, 6-3.

Alcaraz, who won Wimbledon for the 19th time in a row, has advanced to three straight semifinals here. He is competing for a record-tying third Wimbledon championship.

In addition to his two Wimbledon championships (2023–2024), he owns two French Open and one US Open victories. With this outcome, Alcaraz’s Grand Slam win-loss record is now 76-12.

His win-loss record at Wimbledon is 23-3. Notably, Alcaraz won the French Open before entering Wimbledon 2025. This year, he has a 16-1 record at Slams.

Prior to that, there was a great deal of drama on Centre Court on Monday night when Grigor Dimitrov, who was injured, had to abruptly retire after two sets up against Jannik Sinner, the top seed. In a display of chivalry, Sinner carried the Bulgarian’s baggage off the court as an emotional Dimitrov announced his fifth consecutive grand slam retirement, while a surprised Roger Federer watched from the Royal Box. 

Alcaraz on Fritz’s impending semi-final 

“I think the grass season has been really successful for him so far, and he’s playing great. I just need to be prepared for that struggle because I have two titles and am in the Wimbledon semi-final.”

“He’s always quite difficult to play against; I’ve faced him a few times. I think I’ll have a chance, so I’ll attempt to play at the same level as today. Just concentrate.”

“But since it’s difficult to play in a Wimbledon semifinal, I just want to savor and live in the present.”

Alcaraz talks about his easy victory over Norrie 

“Yes, to be honest, I’m just overjoyed. It’s really amazing to be able to play in another Wimbledon semifinal.”

“I wanted to attempt to advance as far as I could and give myself the opportunity to play in this semi-final at the beginning of the week. It will be fantastic.”

“As a result, I’m quite pleased with my performance today against Cam, who is a very challenging player. In addition to being a fantastic footballer, he is also a fantastic person.”

“I’m pretty sure no one works harder than him, and I’m just thrilled to see him competing in these kinds of matches and fighting for great things.”

Also Read: 2014 World Cup Semifinal Germany 7 Brazil 1: 11 Years Since Samba Boys Were Badly Beaten

Tags: Carlos Alcarazhome_hero_pos_3Semi Finaltenniswimbledon 2025

More News

Real Madrid vs PSG FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Check Prediction And Details About Where To Watch The Match In India
Did Virat Kohli And Avneet Kaur Attend The Same Wimbledon Match? Internet Brutally Trolls Star Cricketer
Zohran Mamdani Criticized For Visiting Brooklyn Mosque Tied To Anti-Israel Remarks
Kerala Nurse Nimisha Priya Faces Execution In Yemen On July 16: India ‘Closely Monitoring’ Case
“He Has Everyone’s Signature Except For…”: Novak Djokovic Tells a Funny Story About His Son Stefan’s Collection Of Autographs At Wimbledon 2025
Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu Confirm Her Relationship With Rumoured Boyfriend Raj Nidimoru? Actress Gets All Cozy In New Unseen Photo From USA Vacay
Cuddalore Train Accident: 3 School Children Killed, Gatekeeper Arrested For Negligence
Carlos Alcaraz, The Reigning Champion, Advances To His Third Consecutive Wimbledon Semifinal
How Did Jennifer Aniston And Jim Curtis Meet? A Simple Instagram Follow From Friends Star Quickly Led To Other Things
Asaduddin Owaisi Mocks ‘Absurd’ Nobel Peace Prize Nod For Donald Trump Backed By Netanyahu And Pakistani Army Chief

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?