Carlos Alcaraz, The Reigning Champion, Advances To His Third Consecutive Wimbledon Semifinal

After defeating Cameron Norrie, defending champion Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the Wimbledon semifinals in 2025. In the men’s singles quarterfinal at Centre Court, the Spaniard defeated Norrie 6-2, 6-3, 6-3.

Alcaraz, who won Wimbledon for the 19th time in a row, has advanced to three straight semifinals here. He is competing for a record-tying third Wimbledon championship.

In addition to his two Wimbledon championships (2023–2024), he owns two French Open and one US Open victories. With this outcome, Alcaraz’s Grand Slam win-loss record is now 76-12.

His win-loss record at Wimbledon is 23-3. Notably, Alcaraz won the French Open before entering Wimbledon 2025. This year, he has a 16-1 record at Slams.

Prior to that, there was a great deal of drama on Centre Court on Monday night when Grigor Dimitrov, who was injured, had to abruptly retire after two sets up against Jannik Sinner, the top seed. In a display of chivalry, Sinner carried the Bulgarian’s baggage off the court as an emotional Dimitrov announced his fifth consecutive grand slam retirement, while a surprised Roger Federer watched from the Royal Box.

Alcaraz on Fritz’s impending semi-final

“I think the grass season has been really successful for him so far, and he’s playing great. I just need to be prepared for that struggle because I have two titles and am in the Wimbledon semi-final.”

“He’s always quite difficult to play against; I’ve faced him a few times. I think I’ll have a chance, so I’ll attempt to play at the same level as today. Just concentrate.”

“But since it’s difficult to play in a Wimbledon semifinal, I just want to savor and live in the present.”

Alcaraz talks about his easy victory over Norrie

“Yes, to be honest, I’m just overjoyed. It’s really amazing to be able to play in another Wimbledon semifinal.”

“I wanted to attempt to advance as far as I could and give myself the opportunity to play in this semi-final at the beginning of the week. It will be fantastic.”

“As a result, I’m quite pleased with my performance today against Cam, who is a very challenging player. In addition to being a fantastic footballer, he is also a fantastic person.”

“I’m pretty sure no one works harder than him, and I’m just thrilled to see him competing in these kinds of matches and fighting for great things.”

Also Read: 2014 World Cup Semifinal Germany 7 Brazil 1: 11 Years Since Samba Boys Were Badly Beaten