Heated Moment In IND vs PAK U19 Asia Cup Final: Henil Patel's Aggressive Send Off To Hamza Zahoor Goes Viral

Henil Patel’s fiery send off occurred at a significant moment when the Indian U19 team was trying to keep the match under their control and was also looking to build pressure on the Pakistani batsmen In India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup Final 2025.

(Image Credit: Sony Liv via X)
(Image Credit: Sony Liv via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: December 21, 2025 12:26:53 IST

The ICC Academy Ground in Dubai witnessed one of the most talked about youth matches in the tournament, with India and Pakistan fighting for the title in the ACC Under19 Asia Cup final, and the crowd at the stadium as well as viewers at home were emotional.

Henil Patel’s Aggressive Send Off To Hamza Zahoor In Ind vs Pak U19 Asia Cup Final 2025

One such incident happened almost instantly, and it was the Indian fast bowler Henil Patel who was caught on camera, giving a hard time to Pakistan’s Hamza Zahoor right after getting him out, which soon after became the talk of the town in the social media circles. The interaction between the two players took place in the third and final session of the match and added fuel to the already intense fire of a high stakes clash between the two historical rivals. The online videos showed Henil’s lively celebration, which consisted of animated gestures and vigorous body movements, that together with the noise of the fans, received immediate reactions from both sides of the rivalry.



Ind vs Pak U19 Asia Cup Final 2025

Henil had just made a mark by getting a batsman who was well set out, and his lively celebration was a reflection of both the competitive nature of the final and the emotional involvement of the young players who always seem to show it in big matches like an India Pakistan clash. Some fans, while others were condemning the on field conduct, considered that the youth games should be like that of sportsmanship and respect, praised his passion and loyalty to his team. The incident was rapidly disseminated via social media where the fans were dissecting the video and were engaged in a passionate argument whether the dismissal was excessive or whether it was just another example of the competitive nature of the players.

Ind vs Pak U19 Asia Cup Final 2025 Live Updates

Although the incident prompted some discussions, the Asia Cup final remained a platform for excellent cricket with both the teams showing their real, unyielding and extremely fierce competition plus the potential talent. The rivalry between the two countries, which is regarded as the most intense one, was at every level of the sport, and it was all the more evident because of the huge global audience that was watching the live action. Eventually, Henil Patel’s send-off contributed to the match’s story-telling, but the cricket analysts and fans continued to stress the need for professionalism in even the most heated games and to the young cricketers who are just starting out that passion should always go hand in hand with respect for the opponents.

First published on: Dec 21, 2025 12:26 PM IST
Tags: Henil PatelHenil Patel under 19 asia cup finalIND U19 vs PAK U19ind vs pak u19 streamingindia vs pakistan livepakistan national under-19 cricket team vs india national under-19 cricket team match scorecardunder 19 asia cup final

QUICK LINKS