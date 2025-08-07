LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Here’s Why Sachin Tendulkar Thinks Mohammed Siraj Is A Nightmare For Batsmen

Here’s Why Sachin Tendulkar Thinks Mohammed Siraj Is A Nightmare For Batsmen

Mohammed Siraj became India’s top bowler in England tour. He took big wickets when team needed him most. Sachin Tendulkar praised his energy and heart. Siraj helped India win at Oval and was named Player of the Match. Tendulkar said he don’t get enough credit for his hard work.

Here's Why Sachin Tendulkar Thinks Mohammed Siraj is a Nightmare for Batsmen (Image Credit - X)
Here's Why Sachin Tendulkar Thinks Mohammed Siraj is a Nightmare for Batsmen (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: August 7, 2025 12:25:24 IST

Mohammed Siraj did really great in the England tour. He took most wickets in the series and helped India win two big matches. When Bumrah was not playing, Siraj took charge and bowled amazing spells for team.

Siraj Help India in Big Matches

He took five wickets at Edgbaston and also five at the Oval. These wickets came in important time and changed the game. At the Oval, he bowled with old ball and broke England’s batting line. That helped India win the game.

Even without Bumrah, Siraj made sure India don’t miss him much. He bowled fast and strong, and English batsmen could not handle him easily. He was like a leader in the bowling group.

His bowling in pressure time was big reason India won the match.

Tendulkar Praises Siraj’s Fire and Spirit

Sachin Tendulkar was very happy with Siraj’s bowling. He liked his energy and the way he never gave up till last day of match.

“Unbelievable. Superb approach. I love his attitude. I love the spring in his legs,” Tendulkar said. “For a fast bowler to be constantly in your face like that, no batsman will like it. And the approach he had till the end on the last day, I could hear commentators also saying he bowled around 90mph (145kph) on the last day after having bowled more than 1000 deliveries in the series. That shows his courage and big heart,” Tendulkar said on his Reddit account.

Player of the Match at Oval

On fifth day of Oval Test, Siraj again showed his best. He helped India bowl out England for 367 when they were chasing 374. That was very close game and Siraj made sure India win it.

He took nine wickets in both innings, and that gave him Player of the Match award. Even after bowling so much in series, he was still bowling fast on last day. That was really special.

It showed he is always ready to give everything for team.

Tendulkar Says Siraj Deserves More Praise

Sachin said many time people don’t give Siraj full credit. He plays big role in winning matches but still don’t get talked much.

“The way he started on the last day was remarkable and he has always been instrumental, playing a key role whenever we need him, whenever we want him to deliver that knockout punch, he’s been able to do that consistently in the past, and so was the case in this series. The way he picked all those wickets and performed, he doesn’t get the credit he deserves,” he added.

Siraj is now becoming very important bowler for India. With heart, speed, and fight, he is someone who every team should watch out for.

ALSO READ: Irfan Pathan Slams Jasprit Bumrah: Just 6/10

Tags: england tourMohammed Sirajsachin tendulkar

RELATED News

8 Years Of Pain, 1 Moment Of Glory: Will Natalya Finally Win WWE’s Top Prize?
Who Is Ben Shelton? The Tennis Star Who Just Dethroned Karen Khachanov In Toronto Final!
Rajasthan Royals Captaincy Crisis: Will Yashasvi Jaiswal or Riyan Parag Replace Sanju Samson In IPL 2026?
WI vs PAK 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch in India, Probable Playing XIs of West Indies vs Pakistan
The Women’s NBA’s Most Baffling Mystery: Who’s Behind The Sex Toy Attacks?

LATEST NEWS

Barun Kumar Das
Barkat Ahmad
Donald Trump’s Aide Defends 50% Tariff Move On India As ‘National Security Issue’: ‘This Was A Pure…’
Banwari Ram
Banwari Paswan
Kapil Sharma’s Canada Café Targeted Again Amid Gang Threats Over Salman Khan Invitation
NewsX Exclusive – “They Meant to Kill Him”: Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Murdered in Cold Blood
Bansidhar Singh
Armenia, Azerbaijan To Sign Peace Pact At White House Soon? Here’s What US President Donald Trump Said
Sparks Fly Between Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in Viral Clip – Watch What Everyone’s Talking About
Here’s Why Sachin Tendulkar Thinks Mohammed Siraj Is A Nightmare For Batsmen

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Here’s Why Sachin Tendulkar Thinks Mohammed Siraj Is A Nightmare For Batsmen

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Here’s Why Sachin Tendulkar Thinks Mohammed Siraj Is A Nightmare For Batsmen
Here’s Why Sachin Tendulkar Thinks Mohammed Siraj Is A Nightmare For Batsmen
Here’s Why Sachin Tendulkar Thinks Mohammed Siraj Is A Nightmare For Batsmen
Here’s Why Sachin Tendulkar Thinks Mohammed Siraj Is A Nightmare For Batsmen

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?