Here’s Why Sachin Tendulkar Thinks Mohammed Siraj Is A Nightmare For Batsmen

Mohammed Siraj did really great in the England tour. He took most wickets in the series and helped India win two big matches. When Bumrah was not playing, Siraj took charge and bowled amazing spells for team.

Siraj Help India in Big Matches

He took five wickets at Edgbaston and also five at the Oval. These wickets came in important time and changed the game. At the Oval, he bowled with old ball and broke England’s batting line. That helped India win the game.

Even without Bumrah, Siraj made sure India don’t miss him much. He bowled fast and strong, and English batsmen could not handle him easily. He was like a leader in the bowling group.

His bowling in pressure time was big reason India won the match.

Tendulkar Praises Siraj’s Fire and Spirit

Sachin Tendulkar was very happy with Siraj’s bowling. He liked his energy and the way he never gave up till last day of match.

“Unbelievable. Superb approach. I love his attitude. I love the spring in his legs,” Tendulkar said. “For a fast bowler to be constantly in your face like that, no batsman will like it. And the approach he had till the end on the last day, I could hear commentators also saying he bowled around 90mph (145kph) on the last day after having bowled more than 1000 deliveries in the series. That shows his courage and big heart,” Tendulkar said on his Reddit account.

Player of the Match at Oval

On fifth day of Oval Test, Siraj again showed his best. He helped India bowl out England for 367 when they were chasing 374. That was very close game and Siraj made sure India win it.

He took nine wickets in both innings, and that gave him Player of the Match award. Even after bowling so much in series, he was still bowling fast on last day. That was really special.

It showed he is always ready to give everything for team.

Tendulkar Says Siraj Deserves More Praise

Sachin said many time people don’t give Siraj full credit. He plays big role in winning matches but still don’t get talked much.

“The way he started on the last day was remarkable and he has always been instrumental, playing a key role whenever we need him, whenever we want him to deliver that knockout punch, he’s been able to do that consistently in the past, and so was the case in this series. The way he picked all those wickets and performed, he doesn’t get the credit he deserves,” he added.

Siraj is now becoming very important bowler for India. With heart, speed, and fight, he is someone who every team should watch out for.

