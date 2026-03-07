“He’s Human Too”: Glenn Phillips Fires Warning On Jasprit Bumrah Ahead of IND vs NZ, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final

New Zealand all, rounder Glenn Phillips recently shared his opinion on going up against India’s star pacer Jasprit Bumrah in the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. Although he recognized Bumrah’s outstanding skills, Phillips mentioned that the Kiwi team will be ready to take advantage of the situation if the Indian bowler fails to perform during the high, stakes game. The final of the T20 World Cup will be played between India and New Zealand in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The venue will be the historic Narendra Modi Stadium. India is defending their title while New Zealand is aiming for their first T20 World Cup trophy.

Phillips expressed how Bombay has made a huge impact in the match and how it is necessary to find ways to put pressure on him through fitness and fielding. He has been flawless in his execution of yorkers, especially when the team is under significant pressure. He attributes his ability to consistently deliver yorkers as a significant factor in India’s victories throughout the tournament. During the semifinal against the England men’s national cricket team, we observed an instance of this. India was able to hold on to a very narrow margin of victory primarily because of the 18th over that Bumrah bowled almost flawlessly, demonstrated his skills on that day.

Phillips stated that every player can have an off, day even Bumrah, whom he recognized for his quality. While Bumrah, to Phillips, is one of the best bowlers in world cricket, he is still a human being and he can make mistakes like other people, the bowling coach added. New Zealand batters will see the Indian pacers failure to hit the target during the final as an opportunity that they would take, said Phillips.

Revisiting Bumrahs failure to do his best during the recent T20 series against NZ, Phillips was of the opinion that India won that series handsomely with a 4, 1 scoreline, but still, the Indian pacer managed to get only four wickets while giving runs at an economy rate of 9. 46. Nevertheless, Phillips was of the opinion that such figures do not go against the Indian bowlers abilities. In fact, the talented bowler is known to have a wide range of variations and he is extremely good at executing the death, over deliveries, he pointed out.

Talking about the option of New Zealand taking advantage of Bumrah only bowling four overs and attacking the rest of the bowlers, Phillips rejected it outright. Cricket, most of the time, does not come up with plans that are so strictly laid down so he added that the team will change along with the circumstances of the game.

New Zealand geared up for the final

After a very comprehensive win by nine wickets over the South African national team in the semifinals, New Zealand is going to the final with a solid upturn in their fortunes. In the words of Phillips, the main point of the team is to enjoy the moment and deliver the best performance for their country.

Moreover, the Kiwi all, rounder shared his thrill of playing on such an enormous ground as Narendra Modi Stadium which has a capacity of over 100, 000 spectators. According to him, this type of environment is what a player visualizes in his dreams. Also, he added that the fans cheering whichever team it might be will be a wonderful show for the whole world of cricket.

