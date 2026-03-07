LIVE TV
IND vs NZ: Pitch Details Emerge Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 Final — Trouble For Sanju Samson?

IND vs NZ T20 World Cup final: Here’s a look at the Ahmedabad pitch report at Narendra Modi Stadium and what conditions could mean for both teams in the title clash.

Published By: Unnati Madan
Published: March 7, 2026 11:26:04 IST

IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: The stage is all set for the final showdown of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026, which will take place between India and New Zealand on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Ahead of the match, there have been debates about the match-ups and team combinations. However, another factor that could play a big role in shaping the outcome of the match is the pitch.

Fresh Pitch Details Emerge Ahead Of IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final

According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, Pitch No. 6 on the centre square will be used for the final match at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The pitch is expected to be a mix of both red and black soil and is likely to have a good bounce and be seamer-friendly. In simpler words, the pitch will be batting-friendly, similar to the high-scoring Wankhede Stadium’s pitch used for the semifinal.

However, the final decision on the pitch for the final match had not been confirmed even late on Friday. Broadcasters had also not installed the stump cameras yet, a sign that the surface was still being decided. 

The pitch has been used only once in the tournament — during the Canada vs South Africa match on February 9, where South Africa scored 213 and won by 53 runs. Since then, that pitch has remained largely unused, making it one of the fresher surfaces for the final clash.

The ground officials are also confident that the pitch will provide a ‘true’ surface for the contest.

With little help expected for spinners, fast bowlers could be key in the final. India’s Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh will try to use the new ball, while New Zealand’s Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson can also make use of the pace and bounce. Both teams will need strong, aggressive batting performances to win the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Glenn Phillips Says New Zealand Ready for Any Pitch

Glenn Phillips said the New Zealand national cricket team is not too worried about the pitch for the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Obviously, things are going around about pitches being too batter-friendly and things like that, but it’s an entertaining brand of cricket that we want to play,” Phillips said after New Zealand’s training session on Friday.

Team Ready to Adjust to Conditions

Phillips added that pitches can behave differently each time, so the team will adapt to whatever they get on match day.

“The pitches at different stadiums play each time differently, so whatever we see tomorrow, we will try to adapt to. If that means lots of runs, then that means lots of runs, but if it means it’s going to be a little bit of a scrap, we are up for that as well.”

Narendra Modi Stadium’s Pitch Has Been in Focus Before

Earlier, India national cricket team preferred flatter pitches with good bounce during the tournament. The Motera surface had also faced scrutiny before the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup final against Australia national cricket team, where India changed the pitch but eventually lost the match.

First published on: Mar 7, 2026 11:26 AM IST
