Home > Sports > 'Monumental Choke Needed': Dale Steyn Makes Bold Prediction For IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final

Dale Steyn predicts India will beat New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2026 final and says the Black Caps could inherit the ‘chokers’ tag if they lose another ICC final.

'Monumental Choke Needed': Dale Steyn Makes Bold Prediction For IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final | Image Source - Instagram/@ICC
Published By: Unnati Madan
Published: March 7, 2026 10:43:47 IST

IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn feels there’s no chance of New Zealand defeating the Indian cricket team in the upcoming IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

New Zealand reached the final after defeating the South Africa national cricket team in the first semi-final at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. It will be the Black Caps’ second appearance in a T20 World Cup final.

Dale Steyn Makes Big Prediction Before IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final

In a chat with AB de Villiers on his YouTube channel, Dale Steyn joked that if New Zealand fail again in the final stage, he would happily pass the long-running “chokers” tag from South Africa to the Kiwis.

For the unversed, New Zealand has been close to lifting major ICC trophies in recent years but has fallen short at the final hurdle. They reached the finals of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, and the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, but ended up finishing runners-up each time.

Dale Steyn said that given how often New Zealand have made it to the finals, the unwanted label often used for South Africa could just as easily apply to them if they lose another ICC final.

Look, let’s be honest here. New Zealand. Everyone likes to call South Africa chokers, but I am going to say it. New Zealand haven’t won many World Cups themselves, and they have been in more finals than we have. So, no offence, New Zealand, but please go on to win this,” said Steyn in a chat with AB de Villiers on the latter’s YouTube channel.

Otherwise, I am formally handing over that card to you; it’s yours. I love New Zealand, but they won’t beat India. It would require a monumental choke from India. I am calling it; it’s possible. I really want them to win, but do I think they’ll beat India? No,” he added.

AB de Villiers Still Feels the Pain of the 2015 Semi-Final

In the same chat, AB de Villiers said he still feels a bit upset about how the New Zealand national cricket team knocked the South Africa national cricket team out of the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup.

New Zealand beat South Africa in an exciting semi-final. After that, they reached the final but lost to the Australian national cricket team at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

De Villiers believes New Zealand never really had a chance against Australia in that final and felt South Africa could have been the team to stop them.

“I hate New Zealand for that. In 2015, they were never going to beat Australia in that final. And I mean, guys will hate me for saying this, but there was only one team that was going to beat Australia in Australia, and that was South Africa, alright. And now we find New Zealand in the final again, and they will play India in India,” said de Villiers.

“Lots of respect for New Zealand as a sporting reason. Both you and I are going to be killed, Dale, if they go on to win the T20 World Cup,” he added.

Team India Is One Step Away From Making History

Meanwhile, the Indian cricket team booked their place in the final showdown by defeating the England cricket team in the semi-final match at the iconic Wankhede Cricket Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

It will be a historic moment if the Men in Blue manage to win the final match on Sunday, as they would become the first team in the T20 World Cup history to defend the title and also to lift the trophy on home soil.

First published on: Mar 7, 2026 10:43 AM IST
