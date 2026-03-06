LIVE TV
Sanju Samson Gives Epic Reply On 'Two Missed Centuries' at T20 World Cup 2026 Press Conference – WATCH

Published By: Unnati Madan
Last updated: March 6, 2026 16:14:32 IST

Sanju Samson Gives Epic Reply On 'Two Missed Centuries' at T20 World Cup 2026 Press Conference – WATCH

Sanju Samson made a dream comeback in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 as he played two extremely important knocks for Team India. He smashed an unbeaten 97 in the Super-8 do-or-die game against the West Indies and helped the Indian cricket team reach the semi-final round.

Sanju Samson Gave A Perfect Reply To Reporter

Sanju then continued his dream run as he played an instrumental knock of 89 runs in the IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final match. The star keeper-batter missed out on registering centuries on both occasions by narrow margins.

After the game, Sanju Samson was asked about the same, and he came up with a hilarious yet sensible reply to this. Responding to the reporter, Sanju accepted how he has been unlucky in the past but also expressed gratitude for being able to contribute to India’s favour.

Bhai (brother), I did not miss two centuries. I have made 97 and 89 – it is a very big thing. I have been unlucky in the past at times, but sometimes luck also works in your favour once in a while,” Sanju said in the press conference after India’s semi-final win against England.

“I was very fortunate that I got this opportunity, so let me grasp it now,” he added.

It has to be noted that it has been short of a roller-coaster ride for the Indian cricketer. Last year, it was tough for Sanju Samson to hold his place in India’s playing XI. For the Asia Cup 2025, the team brought in Shubman Gill to open with Abhishek Sharma, pushing Samson down the order, and he was eventually dropped.

When Gill struggled, Samson was recalled, only to be replaced again by Ishan Kishan, who had impressed in domestic cricket. Eventually, Samson got another chance after India revised their strategy, as the heavy left-handed lineup had made it easier for opposition bowlers.

“I think when hard times were coming, my close people – the people whom I love and who support me – they were with me. I closed all my windows, I shut down my phone, I was not on social media – I am still not on social media. So less noise, fewer people interacting with me really helped me focus in the right direction, and I am very happy with how things are going,” Samson said.

I think that was very challenging for me. I definitely wanted to come and do what I am trying to do now for the country – contribute and win games in the World Cup,” he added.

Watch the video:

Sanju Samson Dedicates Player Of The Match Award to Jasprit Bumrah 

Meanwhile, Sanju Samson was given the Player of the Match award for his terrific knock against the England cricket team. His knock helped the Indian side to book their seats for the final clash of the T20 World Cup 2026; however, Sanju felt Bumrah was more deserving of this award for his exceptional bowling performance, especially in the death overs.

Jasprit Bumrah finished his spell with the figures of 4-0-33-1 as the Indian cricket team successfully defended 253 runs on a batting-friendly pitch at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Hailing Jasprit Bumrah as a once-in-a-generation bowler, Samson said, “I’m really happy with how the team performed today. A lot of credit must go to Jasprit Bumrah. He’s a world-class bowler, a once-in-a-generation talent, and he showed that again today. In fact, this award should go to him.”

“If he hadn’t bowled the way he did at the death, I probably wouldn’t be standing here. Full credit to the bowlers for backing themselves and delivering in such tough conditions,” Samson added.

First published on: Mar 6, 2026 4:04 PM IST
QUICK LINKS