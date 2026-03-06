Ricky Martin to Headline T20 World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony in Ahmedabad – Where And How To Watch Live

Cricket fans are eagerly counting down to the grand finale of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, where India national cricket team will face New Zealand national cricket team in a highly anticipated showdown on Sunday. The summit clash promises a thrilling contest between two of the tournament’s standout sides, bringing weeks of gripping cricket to a dramatic finish.

With the match set to begin at 7 PM IST, a packed stadium and millions of viewers around the world are expected to tune in for what could become one of the most memorable finals in T20 World Cup history

When Is T20 World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony?

The ceremony is set to deliver a vibrant blend of music and celebration ahead of the grand finale of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 on 8th march , creating an electrifying build-up before the title clash begins.

Closing Ceremony Schedule

Gates Open: 3:30 PM

Performances Begin: 5:30 PM

Final Match Start: 7:00 PM IST

Who Is Performing At T20 World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony?

Before the eagerly awaited final, the International Cricket Council revealed a fascinating entertainment package for the closing ceremony. ICC took to X and revealed that the closing ceremony performance will be led by none other than the worldwide pop icon, Ricky Martin. In its tweet, ICC wrote: “#T20WorldCup celebration just got bigger! We are super excited to bring globally recognized artist and a superstar Ricky Martin as the headliner for the closing ceremony ahead of the final at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. “

🎤 The #T20WorldCup party just got bigger! We are thrilled to announce Global Icon and Superstar Ricky Martin as the headliner for the Closing Ceremony before the Final at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. This is one celebration you don’t want to miss! 🎶🏏✨#FeelTheThrill… pic.twitter.com/Wi18cfGuFb — ICC (@ICC) March 6, 2026







Where Is the T20 World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony?

The T20 World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony is at Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad.

Where Can You Watch T20 World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony?

The live streaming is not officially announced by Jio Hotstar or star sports network, however there are reports that it would be live streamed on Jio Hotstar and star sports network. Right after the ceremony the match, India vs New Zealand will be live streamed on Jio Hotstar.

Also Read: Jamshedpur FC vs Inter Kashi Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?





