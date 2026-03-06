Ricky Martin to Headline T20 World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony in Ahmedabad – Where And How To Watch Live

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
IND vs NZ Anuj Agnihotri DUBAI Balendra Shah meta Chitrakoot agastya pandya Delhi crime news donald trump Donald Trump rape allegation crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei IND vs NZ Anuj Agnihotri DUBAI Balendra Shah meta Chitrakoot agastya pandya Delhi crime news donald trump Donald Trump rape allegation crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei IND vs NZ Anuj Agnihotri DUBAI Balendra Shah meta Chitrakoot agastya pandya Delhi crime news donald trump Donald Trump rape allegation crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei IND vs NZ Anuj Agnihotri DUBAI Balendra Shah meta Chitrakoot agastya pandya Delhi crime news donald trump Donald Trump rape allegation crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
IND vs NZ Anuj Agnihotri DUBAI Balendra Shah meta Chitrakoot agastya pandya Delhi crime news donald trump Donald Trump rape allegation crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei IND vs NZ Anuj Agnihotri DUBAI Balendra Shah meta Chitrakoot agastya pandya Delhi crime news donald trump Donald Trump rape allegation crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei IND vs NZ Anuj Agnihotri DUBAI Balendra Shah meta Chitrakoot agastya pandya Delhi crime news donald trump Donald Trump rape allegation crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei IND vs NZ Anuj Agnihotri DUBAI Balendra Shah meta Chitrakoot agastya pandya Delhi crime news donald trump Donald Trump rape allegation crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Ricky Martin to Headline T20 World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony in Ahmedabad – Where And How To Watch Live

Ricky Martin to Headline T20 World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony in Ahmedabad – Where And How To Watch Live

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Closing ceremony at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad with musical performances by Ricky Martin.

Ricky Martin, T20 World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony (Image Credits: X)
Ricky Martin, T20 World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: March 6, 2026 15:51:38 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ricky Martin to Headline T20 World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony in Ahmedabad – Where And How To Watch Live

Cricket fans are eagerly counting down to the grand finale of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, where India national cricket team will face New Zealand national cricket team in a highly anticipated showdown on Sunday. The summit clash promises a thrilling contest between two of the tournament’s standout sides, bringing weeks of gripping cricket to a dramatic finish.

With the match set to begin at 7 PM IST, a packed stadium and millions of viewers around the world are expected to tune in for what could become one of the most memorable finals in T20 World Cup history

When Is T20 World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony?

The ceremony is set to deliver a vibrant blend of music and celebration ahead of the grand finale of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 on 8th march , creating an electrifying build-up before the title clash begins.

You Might Be Interested In

Closing Ceremony Schedule

  • Gates Open: 3:30 PM

  • Performances Begin: 5:30 PM

  • Final Match Start: 7:00 PM IST

Who Is Performing At T20 World Cup 2026  Closing  Ceremony?

Before the eagerly awaited final, the International Cricket Council revealed a fascinating entertainment package for the closing ceremony. ICC took to X and revealed that the closing ceremony performance will be led by none other than the worldwide pop icon, Ricky Martin. In its tweet, ICC wrote: “#T20WorldCup celebration just got bigger! We are super excited to bring globally recognized artist and a superstar Ricky Martin as the headliner for the closing ceremony ahead of the final at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. 



Where Is the T20 World Cup 2026 Closing  Ceremony?

The T20 World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony is at Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad.

Where Can You Watch T20 World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony?

The live streaming is not officially announced by Jio Hotstar or star sports network, however there are reports that it would be live streamed on Jio Hotstar and star sports network. Right after the ceremony the match, India vs New Zealand will be live streamed on Jio Hotstar.

Also Read: Jamshedpur FC vs Inter Kashi Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?



First published on: Mar 6, 2026 3:51 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: iccIND vs NZindianew zealandt20 world cupt20 world cup 2026

RELATED News

Sanju Samson Gives Epic Reply On ‘Two Missed Centuries’ at T20 World Cup 2026 Press Conference – WATCH

IND vs NZ: Head-to-Head Records in T20 World Cup, Check Who Has The lead

Jamshedpur FC vs Inter Kashi Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

Lionel Messi Meets Donald Trump At The White House: Social Media Reacts As Argentine Football Hero Claps As President Praises US Military Bombing Iran

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Odisha Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

LATEST NEWS

Madhya Pradesh Horror: Brother-Sister Beaten To Death By Uncle And Cousin Over Land Dispute While Heading To Exam

Andhra Pradesh To Block Social Media Access For Children Under 13, CM Chandrababu Naidu Says Ban Will Be Enforced Within 90 Days

Ricky Martin to Headline T20 World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony in Ahmedabad – Where And How To Watch Live

Realme C83 Debuts In India With 144Hz Refresh Rate, Dimensity 6300 Chipset And 7000mAh Battery At Just Rs…

When And Where To Watch War Machine In India: Alan Ritchson Leads Explosive Sci-Fi Action Thriller Where Soldiers Face Otherworldly Threats

Jab Khuli Kitaab Review: Pankaj Kapur, Dimple Kapadia’s Family Drama on ZEE5 Is Sweet but Lacks Emotional Depth

Who Is Ritika Chauhan? UK07 Rider aka Anurag Dobhal Gets Accused Of Beating His Wife Amid Family Rift: ‘Ek Laafa Maara….’

UPSC CSE Result 2025 Out: Meet Dr Anuj Agnihotri From Jodhpur Who Secured AIR 1 Through Discipline And Hard Work; Check Top 10 Rankers List

Can Cancer Be Now Cured In 4 Months Without Chemotherapy? Indian-Origin Woman With Stage-3 Colorectal Cancer Recovers In 100 Days, Thanks To This New Therapy

SSC JE 2026 Result OUT: Over 15,000 Candidates Shortlisted For Paper 2, Check Cut-Off List Inside

Ricky Martin to Headline T20 World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony in Ahmedabad – Where And How To Watch Live

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ricky Martin to Headline T20 World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony in Ahmedabad – Where And How To Watch Live

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ricky Martin to Headline T20 World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony in Ahmedabad – Where And How To Watch Live
Ricky Martin to Headline T20 World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony in Ahmedabad – Where And How To Watch Live
Ricky Martin to Headline T20 World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony in Ahmedabad – Where And How To Watch Live
Ricky Martin to Headline T20 World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony in Ahmedabad – Where And How To Watch Live

QUICK LINKS