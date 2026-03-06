Jamshedpur FC vs Inter Kashi Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

As the Steel City of Jamshedpur lights up to celebrate Founder’s Day, honouring the visionary Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, the Furnace is set to host an exciting Matchweek 4 clash in the Indian Super League. Two unbeaten sides — Jamshedpur FC and Inter Kashi — will face off in what promises to be a thrilling encounter.

For the Red Miners, this match presents a golden opportunity to strengthen their hold at the top of the league standings. Meanwhile, newcomers Inter Kashi have made a remarkable start to life in the top division, staying unbeaten in their first three matches of the campaign.

Jamshedpur FC vs Inter Kashi Live Streaming ISL 2025-26

When will the Jamshedpur FC vs Inter Kashi ISL 2025-26 match take place?

The Jamshedpur FC vs Inter Kashi ISL 2025-26 match is going to take place on Friday, 6 March 2026.

When will the Jamshedpur FC vs Inter Kashi ISL 2025-26 match start?

The Jamshedpur FC vs Inter Kashi India Super League match will start at 7:30 P.M. in India on Friday, 6 March , 2026.

Where will the Jamshedpur FC vs Inter Kashi ISL 2025-26 match be played?

The Jamshedpur FC vs Inter Kashi ISL 2025-26 match will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Where to Watch Jamshedpur FC vs Inter Kashi ISL 2025-26 match in India?

The Jamshedpur FC vs Inter Kashi ISL 2025-26 match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network and live-streamed on the Fancode app and website in India from 7:30 P.M. IST on Friday, March 6 2026.

