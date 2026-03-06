Jamshedpur FC vs Inter Kashi Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Donald Trump Lionel Messi meta Chitrakoot agastya pandya Delhi crime news Donald Trump rape allegation Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj donald trump Donald Trump Lionel Messi meta Chitrakoot agastya pandya Delhi crime news Donald Trump rape allegation Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj donald trump Donald Trump Lionel Messi meta Chitrakoot agastya pandya Delhi crime news Donald Trump rape allegation Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj donald trump Donald Trump Lionel Messi meta Chitrakoot agastya pandya Delhi crime news Donald Trump rape allegation Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Donald Trump Lionel Messi meta Chitrakoot agastya pandya Delhi crime news Donald Trump rape allegation Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj donald trump Donald Trump Lionel Messi meta Chitrakoot agastya pandya Delhi crime news Donald Trump rape allegation Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj donald trump Donald Trump Lionel Messi meta Chitrakoot agastya pandya Delhi crime news Donald Trump rape allegation Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj donald trump Donald Trump Lionel Messi meta Chitrakoot agastya pandya Delhi crime news Donald Trump rape allegation Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Jamshedpur FC vs Inter Kashi Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

Jamshedpur FC vs Inter Kashi Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

Check out the Live Streaming and Telecast details of Jamshedpur Fc vs Inter Kashi Indian Super League match in India. Follow News X for more info.

Jamshedpur Fc vs Inter Kashi (Image Credits: X)
Jamshedpur Fc vs Inter Kashi (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: March 6, 2026 14:37:58 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Jamshedpur FC vs Inter Kashi Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

As the Steel City of Jamshedpur lights up to celebrate Founder’s Day, honouring the visionary Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, the Furnace is set to host an exciting Matchweek 4 clash in the Indian Super League. Two unbeaten sides — Jamshedpur FC and Inter Kashi — will face off in what promises to be a thrilling encounter.

For the Red Miners, this match presents a golden opportunity to strengthen their hold at the top of the league standings. Meanwhile, newcomers Inter Kashi have made a remarkable start to life in the top division, staying unbeaten in their first three matches of the campaign.

Jamshedpur FC  vs Inter Kashi  Live Streaming ISL 2025-26

When will the Jamshedpur FC  vs Inter Kashi  ISL 2025-26 match take place? 

The Jamshedpur FC vs Inter Kashi ISL 2025-26 match is going to take place on Friday, 6 March  2026.

When will the Jamshedpur FC  vs Inter Kashi  ISL 2025-26 match start?

The Jamshedpur FC vs Inter Kashi India Super League match will start at 7:30 P.M. in India on Friday, 6 March , 2026.

Where will the Jamshedpur FC  vs Inter Kashi  ISL 2025-26 match be played?

The Jamshedpur FC vs Inter Kashi ISL 2025-26 match will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. 

Where to Watch Jamshedpur FC  vs Inter Kashi   ISL 2025-26 match in India?

The Jamshedpur FC vs Inter Kashi ISL 2025-26 match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network and live-streamed on the Fancode app and website in India from 7:30 P.M. IST on Friday, March 6 2026.

Also Read: Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Odisha Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

First published on: Mar 6, 2026 2:37 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Inter KashiislJamshedpur FCJamshedpur vs Inter Kashilive streaming

RELATED News

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Odisha Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

T20 World Cup 2026 | From Sanju Samson to Rohit Sharma — Batters With Most Sixes In A Single Edition, Check Full List

Hardik Pandya’s Son Agastya Hilariously Scolds Him for Reckless Shot In IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final, Mahieka Sharma Left Speechless – WATCH

Jasprit Bumrah’s Magical Death-Overs Spell Draws ‘Bradman’ Comparisons From Cricket World — T20 World Cup 2026

Denver Nuggets Hold Off Los Angeles Lakers As Late Comeback Falls Short In NBA Thriller

LATEST NEWS

Big Update On Strait Of Hormuz, Iran Says ‘We Have Not Closed It Yet’ As War With US, Israel Escalates

‘The Rock’ Dwayne Johnson’s Surprise Appearance At Iftar Gathering Sparks Online Buzz; Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Jamshedpur FC vs Inter Kashi Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

Karnataka Budget 2026: After Years Of Debate, Siddaramaiah Announces Rohith Vemula Act To Tackle Caste-Based Discrimination On Campuses

Iran-US-Israel War Conflict: IndiGo Offers Free Cancellation Till THIS Date, SpiceJet Deploys 14 Special Flights From UAE for Stranded Indians

Who Is Manuela Bergerot? Spain’s Opposition Leader Blasts Netanyahu, Trump Over Killing 165 Iranian School Girls, Speech Goes Viral

Meta Sued Over AI Smart Glasses: Lawsuit Claims Employees Reviewed Users’ Private Clips’ – From Sex To Nudity To Bathroom Breaks

Who Was Zahra Haddad Adel? Mojtaba Khamenei’s Wife Died In Strikes While Visiting Father-In-Law Ali Khamenei’s House

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu Episode 32: Why Hania Aamir- Bilal Abbas’s Viral Pakistani Drama Didn’t Air Last Week? Check When And Where To Watch In India

Chitrakoot Shocker Caught On Cam: School Teacher Gets Body Massage From Students Using Hands, Feet And Rolling Pin, Viral Video Sparks Massive Outrage | WATCH

Jamshedpur FC vs Inter Kashi Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Jamshedpur FC vs Inter Kashi Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Jamshedpur FC vs Inter Kashi Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?
Jamshedpur FC vs Inter Kashi Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?
Jamshedpur FC vs Inter Kashi Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?
Jamshedpur FC vs Inter Kashi Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

QUICK LINKS