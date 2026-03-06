Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Odisha Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

Defending champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant aim to extend their strong start when they host Odisha FC at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Friday.

After three consecutive wins in the opening fixtures, Mohun Bagan enter the match as favourites against an Odisha side that had a shorter pre-season preparation. The Mariners are looking to capitalize on home advantage to strengthen their lead at the top of the standings.

Fresh off a dominant 5–1 win over Mohammedan Sporting, Mohun Bagan appear to be hitting their stride under new head coach Sergio Lobera, who will face his former team Odisha FC in a much-anticipated clash.

With nine points from three matches, Mohun Bagan have already signaled their intent to contend for the title once again and will be eager to maintain their winning momentum as they defend their crown.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Odisha Live Streaming ISL 2025-26

When will the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Odisha ISL 2025-26 match take place?

The Mohun Bagan vs Odisha ISL 2025-26 match is going to take place on Friday, 6 March 2026.

When will the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Odisha ISL 2025-26 match start?

The Mohun Bagan vs Odisha India Super League match will start at 5:00 P.M. in India on Friday, 6 March , 2026.

Where will the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Odisha ISL 2025-26 match be played?

The Mohun Bagan vs Odisha ISL 2025-26 match will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Where to Watch Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Odisha ISL 2025-26 match in India?

The Mohun Bagan vs Odisha ISL 2025-26 match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network and live-streamed on the Fancode app and website in India from 5:00 P.M. IST on Friday, March 6 2026.

