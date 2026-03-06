LIVE TV
agastya pandya donald trump Donald Trump rape allegation Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt
Home > Sports > Hardik Pandya's Son Agastya Hilariously Scolds Him for Reckless Shot In IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final, Mahieka Sharma Left Speechless – WATCH

Hardik Pandya’s Son Agastya Hilariously Scolds Him for Reckless Shot In IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final, Mahieka Sharma Left Speechless – WATCH

India edged England in a thrilling T20 World Cup semi-final at Wankhede Stadium, highlighted by Hardik Pandya’s performance and his son Agastya’s viral reaction, earning a final clash with New Zealand.

Hardik Pandya (Image Credits : X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: March 6, 2026 13:35:01 IST

Hardik Pandya’s Son Agastya Hilariously Scolds Him for Reckless Shot In IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final, Mahieka Sharma Left Speechless – WATCH

On Thursday, the Indian cricket team made history by beating England in the T20 World Cup semi-final, thereby earning the right to face New Zealand in the final on Sunday. The very exciting match was held at the famous Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai with more than 30, 000 people watching the game live, including several Bollywood stars. Two of them were actress Mahieka Sharma and her little boy Agastya, who came to cheer for the Indian all-rounder, Hardik Pandya.
Although the game was close, the little boy’s hilarious reaction to his father’s dismissal was the moment that really caught the fans’ eyes. When Hardik returned to the pavilion after getting out, he kept calling him in tears because he couldn’t accept that his father had played a wrong shot. Mahieka seemed to be lost for words for a while, after which she tried to control the little boy’s feelings. The video of this spontaneous, very real and familiar moment of mother and child was warmly received by the public and also went viral on social media very fast.




India started batting first after England captain Harry Brook chose to field. Sanju Samson was the mainstay of the innings with an excellent 89, which helped to set things up for a big total. Hardik came in later, and after a quiet beginning, he hit two massive sixes, one after the other, which helped India to go beyond 250 runs. His knock got over in the last over when he went for an extra run and got run out. Such an instance even led the commentators to debate, and Agastya also passionately criticised.


Hardik, even after his dismissal with the bat, was still capable of doing great things. He came back to bowl a vital 19th over, which resulted in the dismissal of Sam Curran, thus India gained the upper hand in the game and was ready to win. Besides showing India’s cricketing capabilities, the match also made fans see the family side of the players through the beautiful moments in the crowd.
With the semi-final victory, it means that India has permission to play in the final match of the tournament, and it’ll be against New Zealand. Also, it can be said that India will be full of energy, and inspiration from the family of players will keep the team motivated. Now, the crowd is looking forward to the next match, where fans will be thrilled and would like to see the events happen as they have in the past.

First published on: Mar 6, 2026 1:35 PM IST
Tags: agastya pandyaenglandHardik Pandyhome-hero-pos-12ind vs engindiaMihika Sharmat20 world cupt20 world cup 2026

Hardik Pandya’s Son Agastya Hilariously Scolds Him for Reckless Shot In IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final, Mahieka Sharma Left Speechless – WATCH

