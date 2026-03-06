Denver Nuggets Hold Off Los Angeles Lakers As Late Comeback Falls Short In NBA Thriller

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt icc Britney Spears abbas araghchi iran foreign minister donald trump Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt icc Britney Spears abbas araghchi iran foreign minister donald trump Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt icc Britney Spears abbas araghchi iran foreign minister donald trump Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt icc Britney Spears abbas araghchi iran foreign minister donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt icc Britney Spears abbas araghchi iran foreign minister donald trump Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt icc Britney Spears abbas araghchi iran foreign minister donald trump Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt icc Britney Spears abbas araghchi iran foreign minister donald trump Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt icc Britney Spears abbas araghchi iran foreign minister donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Denver Nuggets Hold Off Los Angeles Lakers As Late Comeback Falls Short In NBA Thriller

Denver Nuggets Hold Off Los Angeles Lakers As Late Comeback Falls Short In NBA Thriller

Denver Nuggets narrowly defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 120-113, with Nikola Jokić’s late layup sealing the win. Despite multiple Lakers comebacks, Denver’s efficient closing plays proved decisive in a thrilling game.

NBA: Lakers vs Nuggets (Image credits : X)
NBA: Lakers vs Nuggets (Image credits : X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: March 6, 2026 12:07:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Denver Nuggets Hold Off Los Angeles Lakers As Late Comeback Falls Short In NBA Thriller

In an incredibly intense head, to, head, the Denver Nuggets barely edged out the Los Angeles Lakers 120, 113 in the final moments of the game. Although the Lakers gave it their all, it was Nikola Joki’s last second layup with only 22 seconds left in the game that confirmed the victory for Denver and allowed them to hang on, despite LA’s late aggressive comeback.

The Nuggets’ Jamal Murray opened the scoring by being fouled while shooting three, pointer and sinking the resulting free throws, plus he added two more three, pointers to get Denver to an early 11, point lead. Los Angeles found it difficult to score in the initial stages, and it was only almost four minutes into the game that LeBron James managed a layup, their first field goal. By the end of the first quarter, the Lakers were down by 10 with Denver having an excellent 66% shooting record from three, point range. Tim Hardaway Jr. scored seven points as substitute to help Denver continue their red, hot streak.



The second quarter was the time when LA made an effort to come back. Luke Kennard made the first shot from three, and LeBron triggered 12, 0 run that brought the Lakers close to winning again. Bruce Browns three, pointer ended the break, but the quarter was back, and, forth struggle. Los Angeles almost closed the gap to three, but Denver countered with a 12, 2 run and a 10, point lead at halftime.

In the third quarter, DeAndre Ayton had to go off with a knee injury, and that is when Jaxson Hayes played. Hayes made dunk at the start and Austin Reaves got five points and warmed up. Marcus Smart made very necessary three, pointer, and Hachimura and Reaves helped in LAs uprising, bringing the difference down to four halfway through the quarter. After great effort, Denver took the lead again with a seven, point run to end the quarter.



During the last quarter, the Lakers made another push and after 9, 0 run, they cut the lead to five. Later, they added 11 consecutive points and were very close to winning again. LA had chance to tie the score however Marcus Smart missed two important threes. Jokis layup with 28 seconds left started Denvers win.



 

Notable stats from the Lakers were Luka Doni who finished 27 points, 11 boards, and seven assists; LeBron James followed with 16 points, eight dimes, and five rebounds; Austin Reaves chipped in 16 points, seven assists, and five steals. Jaxson Hayes had 19 points, Rui Hachimura 16, and Marcus Smart nine. Although the bench players did well and the Lakers came back several times, Los Angeles finally lost. It was Denver’s efficient play at the end that made the difference.

Also Read: Wasim Jaffer Shows No Mercy On Michael Vaughan After India Beat England in T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final

First published on: Mar 6, 2026 12:07 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Lakers vs NuggetsLeBron Jameslos angeles lakersLuca Doncicnba

RELATED News

Wasim Jaffer Shows No Mercy On Michael Vaughan After India Beat England in T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final

‘Where’s The Rest Of You?’ Brendon McCullum Teases Rohit Sharma Over Weight Loss, Gets Perfect Reply — WATCH

Sanju Samson to Jacob Bethell: Best Batting Performances in T20 World Cup Knockouts

MS Dhoni–Sakshi’s Viral Moment to Axar Patel’s Stunning Catch: 5 Unforgettable Moments From IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final

Lionel Messi Meets Donald Trump at the White House as Former President Says He May Be ‘Better Than Pelé’

LATEST NEWS

Oracle Plans Thousands Of Job Cuts Amid Soaring AI Data Center Costs: Is Tech Boom Triggering A Workforce Shake-Up?

‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’ BIG Revelation: Will Mihir And Tulsi Come Together After Noina’s Betrayal Is Exposed 6 Years Later? Check The Lastest Holi Episode

CBSE Cancels Class 10th Board Exams In Middle East, Postpones March 7 Class 12th Exam – Check Official Notice Inside

Denver Nuggets Hold Off Los Angeles Lakers As Late Comeback Falls Short In NBA Thriller

Dhurandhar 2 Trailer Release On March 7: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna’s ‘Dhurandhar The Revenge’ Trailer To be Out At THIS Time

OpenAI Launches ChatGPT 5.4 In Thinking & Pro Versions: 1 Million Tokens, Advanced Reasoning, And Agentic Workflows, Check All Details

UPL Limited To Retain Rs 10,000 Crore Revenue Engine Post Reorganisation

How Better Workplace Design Can Empower Indian Women to Thrive Professionally

Need an Instant Personal Loan? Hero Digital Lending App Offers Fast Approval with an Effortless Process

Who is Gudda Patel? MP Man Kills 16-Year-Old Teen With Hammer, Iron Rod; Drinks Blood, Eats Flesh From Victim’s Head

Denver Nuggets Hold Off Los Angeles Lakers As Late Comeback Falls Short In NBA Thriller

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Denver Nuggets Hold Off Los Angeles Lakers As Late Comeback Falls Short In NBA Thriller

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Denver Nuggets Hold Off Los Angeles Lakers As Late Comeback Falls Short In NBA Thriller
Denver Nuggets Hold Off Los Angeles Lakers As Late Comeback Falls Short In NBA Thriller
Denver Nuggets Hold Off Los Angeles Lakers As Late Comeback Falls Short In NBA Thriller
Denver Nuggets Hold Off Los Angeles Lakers As Late Comeback Falls Short In NBA Thriller

QUICK LINKS