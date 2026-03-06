Denver Nuggets Hold Off Los Angeles Lakers As Late Comeback Falls Short In NBA Thriller

In an incredibly intense head, to, head, the Denver Nuggets barely edged out the Los Angeles Lakers 120, 113 in the final moments of the game. Although the Lakers gave it their all, it was Nikola Joki’s last second layup with only 22 seconds left in the game that confirmed the victory for Denver and allowed them to hang on, despite LA’s late aggressive comeback.

The Nuggets’ Jamal Murray opened the scoring by being fouled while shooting a three, pointer and sinking the resulting free throws, plus he added two more three, pointers to get Denver to an early 11, point lead. Los Angeles found it difficult to score in the initial stages, and it was only almost four minutes into the game that LeBron James managed a layup, their first field goal. By the end of the first quarter, the Lakers were down by 10 with Denver having an excellent 66% shooting record from three, point range. Tim Hardaway Jr. scored seven points as a substitute to help Denver continue their red, hot streak.







The second quarter was the time when LA made an effort to come back. Luke Kennard made the first shot from three, and LeBron triggered a 12, 0 run that brought the Lakers close to winning again. Bruce Browns three, pointer ended the break, but the quarter was a back, and, forth struggle. Los Angeles almost closed the gap to three, but Denver countered with a 12, 2 run and a 10, point lead at halftime.

In the third quarter, DeAndre Ayton had to go off with a knee injury, and that is when Jaxson Hayes played. Hayes made a dunk at the start and Austin Reaves got five points and warmed up. Marcus Smart made a very necessary three, pointer, and Hachimura and Reaves helped in LAs uprising, bringing the difference down to four halfway through the quarter. After a great effort, Denver took the lead again with a seven, point run to end the quarter.

👑❤️‍🩹LeBron James n’a pas fini le game face aux Denver Nuggets pour les Los Angeles Lakers, suite a une faute non sifflée de Nikola Jokic il s’est blessé au coude. Pour un croche-pied l’autre ça devient Joker, mais bump un joueur en l’air no problem…🙃🤬pic.twitter.com/fjet9coip3 — Rémy JAC (@Remy_Jac) March 6, 2026







During the last quarter, the Lakers made another push and after a 9, 0 run, they cut the lead to five. Later, they added 11 consecutive points and were very close to winning again. LA had a chance to tie the score however Marcus Smart missed two important threes. Jokis layup with 28 seconds left started Denvers win.

King. The most field goals made in NBA regular season HISTORY 👑 pic.twitter.com/KmyOW9msll — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 6, 2026







Notable stats from the Lakers were Luka Doni who finished 27 points, 11 boards, and seven assists; LeBron James followed with 16 points, eight dimes, and five rebounds; Austin Reaves chipped in 16 points, seven assists, and five steals. Jaxson Hayes had 19 points, Rui Hachimura 16, and Marcus Smart nine. Although the bench players did well and the Lakers came back several times, Los Angeles finally lost. It was Denver’s efficient play at the end that made the difference.

