Home > Sports > Wasim Jaffer Shows No Mercy On Michael Vaughan After India Beat England in T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final

Wasim Jaffer Shows No Mercy On Michael Vaughan After India Beat England in T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final

Wasim Jaffer hilariously tweeted at Michael Vaughan after India’s nail-biting T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final win over England, celebrating Sanju Samson and Jasprit Bumrah’s heroics while poking fun at England’s valiant but doomed chase.

Michael Vaughan Wasim Jaffer (Image Credits : X)
Michael Vaughan Wasim Jaffer (Image Credits : X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: March 6, 2026 11:22:48 IST

Wasim Jaffer Shows No Mercy On Michael Vaughan After India Beat England in T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final

Wasim Jaffer and Michael Vaughan are well-known for their humorous and good-natured banter on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, often revolving around India vs. England cricket, especially after India’s victory over England. In a nail, biting T20 World Cup 2026 semi, final, India triumphed over England in an extremely high, scoring, equally thrilling match at Mumbai. The match featured an incredible 499 runs scored within 40 overs, along with massive haul of 34 sixes.

Sanju Samson was the main man for India as he scored his second consecutive winning innings for the team, whereas Jasprit Bumrah brushed up his death bowling skills and restricted England at some key moments. Young Englishman Jacob Bethell was exceptional with the bat, scoring superb 105 off 48 balls which was not only display of aggression but also a record, breaking one. However, the rest of the team could not quite match up to the target and fallen little short in the end. India by the fewest of margins survived and celebrated tight victory that secured their berth in the T20 World Cup final on Sunday.



Wasim Jaffer hilariously posted a tweet after Indias thrilling win over England in the T20 World Cup 2026 semi, final. He made fun of Englands brave but doomed chase, and his tweet rapidly became viral on X.

Last night was a streak extension of T20 World Cup semis for India and England clash as for the third straight time they met in the semi, final stage. Last time out in 2022, England did win very comfortably with 10 wickets left but India came back to even the side two years down the line. The last scene was dramatic as Jacob Bethell almost took England home and Suryakumar Yadavs nearly had a heart attack. But Jasprit Bumrahs last two overs with only 15 runs being conceded totally changed the course of the game for India.

Up to now all his IPL cricket has been at Wankhede stadium so Bumrah was surrounded by the same faces such as Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, and Tilak Varma Mumbai Indians teammates from the changing room. Being in a place full of memories seemed to bring out the best in him as he staged yet another magical performance at a venue where his experience and skill are completely in harmony.

The India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup final promises history on multiple fronts. India have already set a record by reaching their fourth final, and a win would make them the first host nation to lift the trophy, as well as the first team to win consecutive editions and claim three overall titles.

New Zealand, on the other hand, could also make history by becoming first-time T20 World Cup champions if they triumph. The last team to win the tournament for the first time was Australia in 2021, when they secured their only title. With historic milestones on both sides, Sunday’s final promises a clash of record-breaking potential.

Also Read: Sanju Samson to Jacob Bethell: Best Batting Performances in T20 World Cup Knockouts



First published on: Mar 6, 2026 11:22 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Wasim Jaffer Shows No Mercy On Michael Vaughan After India Beat England in T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final

Wasim Jaffer Shows No Mercy On Michael Vaughan After India Beat England in T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final

Wasim Jaffer Shows No Mercy On Michael Vaughan After India Beat England in T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final
Wasim Jaffer Shows No Mercy On Michael Vaughan After India Beat England in T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final
Wasim Jaffer Shows No Mercy On Michael Vaughan After India Beat England in T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final
Wasim Jaffer Shows No Mercy On Michael Vaughan After India Beat England in T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final

