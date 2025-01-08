Matusz, originally from Colorado, was drafted by the Los Angeles Angels in the fourth round of the 2005 MLB Draft but chose to play at the University of San Diego instead.

The Baltimore Orioles have confirmed the death of Brian Matusz, a former pitcher for the team, at the age of 37. Matusz, a first-round draft pick, was with the Orioles from 2009 until 2016.

The team shared a tribute on social media, remembering him as “a staple in our clubhouse” and highlighting his deep connection to both the sport and the Baltimore community.

The Orioles expressed their admiration for Matusz’s commitment to connecting with fans and his joyful attitude. “He dedicated his time to connecting with any fan he could, was a cherished teammate, and always had a smile on his face,” the team said.

Our hearts are heavy tonight as we mourn the passing of former Oriole, Brian Matusz. A staple in our clubhouse from 2009-2016, Brian was beloved throughout Birdland, and his passion for baseball and our community was unmatched. He dedicated his time to connecting with any fan he…

Early Career and MLB Journey

Matusz, originally from Colorado, was drafted by the Los Angeles Angels in the fourth round of the 2005 MLB Draft but chose to play at the University of San Diego instead. In 2008, he was selected by the Orioles as the fourth overall pick. He made his major league debut with the Orioles in August 2009, spending the next seven years in their bullpen. Over the course of his career with the team, Matusz appeared in 280 games, posting an ERA of 4.92.

Final Seasons and World Series Championship

Matusz was traded by the Orioles in 2016 and soon released by the Atlanta Braves. He briefly played for the Chicago Cubs that same year, with his final MLB appearance being on July 31, 2016. That game qualified him for a World Series ring when the Cubs triumphed in the 2016 World Series.

Cause of Death

The cause of Matusz’s death has not yet been confirmed, and further details are awaited. The Orioles extended their condolences, stating, “Our hearts are heavy tonight as we mourn the passing of former Oriole, Brian Matusz.” They also expressed their sympathy for his family during this difficult time.

