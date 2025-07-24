How Did Hulk Hogan Die? Medics Rushed To WWE Icon’s Florida House, Wrestler Loaded Into Ambulance On Stretcher

Hulk Hogan—yes, the WWE legend, whose real name was Terry Bollea, has passed away at 71.

As per TMZ, paramedics rushed to his place Thursday morning after getting a call about a possible cardiac arrest. Not much else is out there right now.

How Did Hulk Hogan Die?

Paramedics rushed to Hulk Hogan’s place in Clearwater, Florida, early Thursday, July 24, after a call came in about a possible heart attack. Dispatchers mentioned it was a “cardiac arrest” situation.

Police cars and EMTs lined up outside Hogan’s house as first responders rushed him out on a stretcher and loaded him into an ambulance.

Not long before this, Hogan’s wife, Sky, tried to set the record straight—she shot down stories about him being in a coma and insisted his heart was strong while he recovered from surgery.

There were already rumours a month ago that Hogan was on his “deathbed.” At the time, sources said he was just dealing with issues from a neck operation he’d had back in May.

Hulk Hogan has passed away at the age of 71. pic.twitter.com/6iSTMvCjBS — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 24, 2025

How did Hulk Hogan change wrestling

Hulk Hogan didn’t just change wrestling—he blew it wide open. Before him, wrestling was a niche thing. But his wild personality, over-the-top showmanship, and larger-than-life presence pulled in kids and parents alike. He made wrestling must-see family entertainment.

Then, in 1996, Hogan reinvented himself. He turned heel, started the NWO—New World Order—and became Hollywood Hogan. That move sent both him and the sport’s popularity through the roof.

He made it into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005. That honour was pulled a decade later, after a scandal over racist comments surfaced from a secretly recorded tape. The fallout was huge—Gawker published the tape, Hogan sued, and he won.

WWE brought him back in 2020, this time as part of the NWO group.

At the 2024 Republican National Convention, Hogan stole the show yet again. His trademark flair and bravado were on full display.

When Hulk Hogan made a cameo in Rocky III

Beyond wrestling, Hogan found surprising success in Hollywood. He kicked things off with “Rocky III” in 1982—who could forget Thunderlips? After that, there were films like “No Holds Barred,” “Suburban Commando,” and “Mr. Nanny.” On TV, he and his family starred in VH1’s “Hogan Knows Best.”

Hogan endured countless surgeries over the years from wrestling injuries. He once joked with Harvey Levin that he had no original body parts left.

