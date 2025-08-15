How Sachin Tendulkar Convinced Virender Sehwag Not To Retire After MS Dhoni Dropped Him

Virender Sehwag is a most devastating cricketer of all times, a player who redefined the role of a one day opener by playing fearless strokes. His aggression style was a break of the defensive norms of one-day cricket that made him score record-breaking scores helping India to win a series of ICC titles.

The Turning Point in Sehwag’s Career

Although he is a successful player, Sehwag has had a dark period in his life where he had nearly given up on ODI cricket in 2007/08. Padamjeet Sehrawat revealed this during his podcast where he explained that he was emotionally devastated during the tri-nation series that was in Australia and Sri Lanka.

He said he was sitting on the bench when the tournament began and he had a difficult choice. Sehwag was describing how his demotion to the periphery on the back of only three games as captain MS Dhoni was ousted by Virat Kohli made him question whether he was even required in the format.

Sachin Tendulkar’s Advice that Changed Everything

In 2007-08 series against Australia I had played three matches and was later dropped by MS Dhoni. I wasn’t picked for a while after that. Then I felt that if I can’t be a part of the playing XI, then there is no point in playing ODI cricket,” Sehwag said.

Sehwag was in depression and decided to confide in Sachin Tendulkar. He was talking to a person whose career he had always envied in his life. The batting legend came up with a personal example of his own life which made Sehwag realize the bigger picture.

“I went to Tendulkar and said, ‘I am thinking of retiring from ODIs’. No, said he. I had a similar period of feeling in 1999-2000, that I needed to quit cricket. That passed. You are in a trough and it will pass. Don’t make any decision when you are emotional. Give yourself some time and 1-2 series, and then take a call,’” Sehwag recalled.

How Sachin Tendulkar’s Words Sparked a Comeback

Under the advice of Tendulkar, Sehwag opted not to be in a hurry. This move was pivotal and he resurged strongly into the national team. His later performances not only guaranteed him a place but also contributed a lot in making India win the 2011 world cup.

In his glorious ODI career, Sehwag has played 251 matches and has scored 8,273 runs at an average of 35.05 with a strike rate of 104.33. His score card had 15 centuries and 38 half-centuries and his legacy was further justified as one of the most feared openers in the game.

Sehwag’s Advice for His Son’s Cricket Journey

Other than his personal career, Sehwag also reminisced on the emerging cricket career of his son Aryaveer. In December 2023, Aryaveer was selected for Delhi’s U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy squad, sparking early interest in his progress.

“That pressure will always be there on you but you must not take that pressure. Pressure is what you apply, not receive… Hope he continues to play either in India or Ranji Trophy,” Sehwag suggested.

In the case of Sehwag, the example given by Sachin Tendulkar when he stepped in is something that continues to resonate with him, both in his own narrative as well as the advice that he now provides to the young generation.

