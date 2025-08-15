John Cena Reveals The ONE Crowd That Still Gives Him Goosebumps, And It’s a Current WWE Favorite!

Ahead of an infrequent wrestling occasion in France later in the month, a 17-time world champion John Cena has revealed an unforeseen revelation about a part of WWE audience. It does not matter how big or how much, it is about a specific crowd, which he claims could not be rivaled anywhere in the world.

Lyon’s WWE Crowd Earns Legendary Status

According to the statements of his colleagues on the wrestling field, Cena has already understood what he may expect in Lyon. It is even being called by some of his peers as the biggest crowd in the history of WWE. It is a great compliment, as Cena has performed in an arena in just about every big wrestling market.

In an interview on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in which he was also promoting the second season of Peacemaker, Cena recalled the hype around Lyon wrestling crowds. It will be his first time ever in his career that he will get to feel their energy, and he was very excited about the prospect.

WWE last visited Lyon in May 2024 with Backlash that is not remembered by the matches, but by the electric won-t-stop crowd. To a lot of fans and wrestlers it was a reminder of how much a feverish crowd can make a wrestling event.

Everything I ever did in my career, I have 17 championships. I have travelled round the world a hundred times…” Cena said. I never heard the so-called greatest crowd in WWE history and it is in Lyon.

Cena’s France Appearances and Farewell Tour

Cena will make his ring appearance two days before a mega fight with Logan Paul at Clash in Paris, on August 29 at Friday Night Smackdown in Lyon. These are all in the same line of his farewell tour which will end in December 2025 when he will retire in a farewell match with WWE.

The 48 year old has not been secretive about what he wants to achieve with the tour. He would like to leave fans with something that they would never forget but also leave WWE in a better place than when he joined. He has also made it clear that it will not be his decision to make as to who he will face as his last opponent.

Rumored Brock Lesnar Showdown

WWE has yet to reveal what will take place beyond Paris but credible insider Dave Meltzer has reported that Cena will face Brock Lesnar in a premium live event in Toronto on September 20.

“It is [John] Cena and Brock Lesnar on September 20th,” Meltzer stated. That I believe is very clear now.

Were that to be the case, it would be another significant conflict Cena would have in the final phase of his career as he would be facing one of his most storied opponents.

Lyon Crowd Marks a Career First for Cena

To Cena, the date in Lyon is not just another entry on the calendar, it is the long awaited chance to get something out of the way. The fans already have a reputation of being among the most enthusiastic wrestling fans outside of the USA, so this might be one of the memories that he will always have even after the farewell tour is over.

