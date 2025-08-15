BOMBSHELL: You Won’t Believe Who’s Rumored to Be Buying TNA Now!

The pro wrestling world has been upside down and one of the biggest brands in combat sports business has been reported to have been interested in acquiring TNA. This possible acquisition would create a tremor in the world of wrestling and introduce new partnerships in the world of wrestling.

TNA open to challenge AEW in new TV deal talks

One of the alternatives that TNA was pursuing as the Takedown on SI reported on Thursday afternoon was the possibility of a head-on collision with AEW. This is in connection with the current negotiations of a new television rights contract. The talks are being handled by CAA, a firm in which the current WWE CEO nick Khan has previously collaborated.

The partnership between WWE and TNA, which has existed since the beginning of this year, may even become stronger in case the alleged acquirer proceeds with the deal. Industry rumors indicate that this would create the opportunity to have more cross promotion between the two wrestling brands.

Former UFC owner Lorenzo Fertitta linked to TNA purchase

Fightful asserted that Lorenzo Fertitta is said to be looking to buy TNA out of the possession of the current owners, Anthem. The rumor was enhanced by the response of podcast host Conrad Thompson who responded to the news on social media with a Lorenzo gif, which indicated that the rumor was serious.

Fertitta is most recognized as a previous owner of the UFC which is now owned by TKO Group the same conglomerate that owns WWE. Such a future alliance can render the transaction especially attractive to wrestling and MMA fans.

Fertitta’s sports empire and TNA’s growing WWE ties

Fertitta bought the UFC in 2001 in his group at a cost of 2 million dollars and sold it to Endeavor in 2016 at the cost of 4 billion dollars. In 2023, Endemol merged with WWE and the two merged with UFC in TKO Group Holdings. These rumors that Fertitta is involved are reinforced by the ordinary corporate relationship.

TNA and WWE informally merged in early 2024 with Jordynne Grace being declared TNA Knockouts Champion and would enter the WWE Women Royal Rumble match. Crossovers have since become a common thing with the stars of the two companies appearing on the other programming.

WWE strategy could place TNA in AEW’s path

The current TNA World Champion is NXT Jacy Jayne and the TNA Knockouts Champion is Trick Williams. WWE has already employed NXT to respond to AEW on a number of occasions such as when it aired NXT Great American Bash against AEW All In Texas.

Farewell match between Goldberg and Gunther was the top-billed of a WWE event, Saturday Night Main Event, the same day as AEW All In. Such a strategy indicates that WWE is ready to strategically place TNA programming against AEW in case the relationship becomes more solid.

Although it is unclear when exactly a TNA sale might happen, the interest of a person like Lorenzo Fertitta could speed up the process. In the event that this deal succeeds then it may be one of the most significant changes in the ownership of wrestling in the recent years.

