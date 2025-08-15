FINALLY! Karrion Kross And Scarlett’s Next Move Revealed After Shocking WWE Exit

Karrion Kross and Scarlett have not taken long to show what their next step will be after leaving WWE recently. Their contracts expired on August 10 and the popular wrestling duo formally left the company.

WWE exit details and contract dispute

Kross told The Ariel Helwani Show that WWE took away a new contract they had given him when he asked how much the contract was going to cost them. He stressed that the case is not the scenario of any staged action as some of the speculations in the Internet declare.

The exit of Kross in the WWE was also a surprise to many, more so because he had managed to build a fan base over the past few months. His in-ring character and on-screen persona was now a matter of discussion and chants of his return were being heard at multiple events earlier this year.

Karrion Kross and Scarlett set for autograph expo appearance

Fans who are wondering what is in store next, there is already an update. This was announced on Wednesday night that Karrion Kross and Scarlett will feature at The Big Event NY on November 15 at the EXS Entertainment x Sports Expo. It will be hosted in the Suffolk Credit Union Arena in Brentwood New York.

It is being promoted as the biggest autograph show in the Northeast and drawing large wrestling and sports names. “Major Guest Announcement! Tick tock… The countdown is on! The most talked about couple in pro wrestling is coming to The Big Event EXS, KILLER KROSS AND SCARLETT BORDEAUX!!! Meet & greet tickets will be available day of show only!” the promotion wrote on Instagram.

Other major names joining the event

The autograph show will be loaded with guest stars, Goldberg, Sting, AJ Mendez, Mike Tyson, Jake Roberts, Taz and so on. This presents the fans with the unique opportunity to see some of the most recognizable names in wrestling and sporting world, all under one roof.

Wrestling fans will be attracted by the fact that Kross and Scarlett will be in the mix. The reputation and fan support of the couple makes them one of the attractions that people must see at the event, which contributes to the hype of the expo.

Possibility of a WWE return or AEW move

Karrion Kross and Scarlett are liberated, and it is impossible to say that they will not be seen in WWE anymore. The company had earlier published them in the month of November 2021 and re-signed them in August 2022.

Kross has had his stint in WWE as a two time NXT Champion. He also made a one-time appearance in a TV affair against Sami Zayn in the July 21, 2025 episode of Raw. But Zayn had his upper hand at Night of Champions in June and at SummerSlam earlier this month.

In other places, Kross could be recruited by AEW or TNA. In June 2018, he has also signed with TNA (currently Impact Wrestling) and left the company in December 2019. The wrestling world will be keen to see the next step that he takes after appearing in the expo.

