Home > Sports > How To Watch IND vs ENG 3rd Test Live For Free: Lord's Test Match On July 10, 3:30 PM IST

India and England are all set for their 3rd Test at the iconic Lord’s. With the series tied 1-1, this match is a big deal. India’s riding high after a massive win, and fans can catch all the action live for free on JioHotstar or Sony Sports. It starts 3:30 PM IST on July 10!

India vs England 3rd Test
How to Watch IND vs ENG 3rd Test Live for Free: Lord's Test Match on July 10, 3:30 PM IST (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Last Updated: July 9, 2025 15:22:39 IST

India and England are all set for the third Test match of their five-match series, and interestingly, this is going to be an important match after both teams are at 1-1. This match is going to be on the iconic Lord’s ground and it will be an honour for the teams to win this match.

The series is currently tied 1-1, which makes this match super important. India absolutely smashed England in the last game, winning by a huge 336 runs. Now, both teams are fired up and ready to take the lead.

Match Info – Date, Time & Where to Watch

Here are the basics you need to remember:

  • Match: India vs England, 3rd Test
  • Dates: July 10 to July 14
  • Venue: Lord’s Cricket Ground, London
  • Start Time: 3:30 PM IST
  • Toss Time: 3:00 PM IST

Lord’s is one of the most iconic places in cricket, so playing there is a big deal. And for us in India, the match starts in the evening, which is perfect to just relax and watch after school or college.

How to Watch IND vs ENG Live for Free

If you’re planning to watch it on TV, it’ll be shown live on Sony Sports Network, and they’ve got it in different languages too so you can watch however you like.

If you’re more into watching stuff on your phone or laptop (like most of us are), you can stream it for free on the JioHotstar app or their website. No subscription, no charges — just open it and start watching. Super easy.

Who’s Playing? Probable Teams for Lord’s Test

India might try a few new names, but most of the main players will likely be the same. Shubman Gill will be leading the side, and guys like Bumrah, Pant, and Siraj will be the key ones to watch.

Probable India XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Karun Nair or Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (captain), Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav or Nitish Reddy, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, and Jasprit Bumrah.

Probable England XI: Ben Stokes (captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Jack Crowley, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, and Chris Woakes.

ben stokes england tour rishabh pant shubman gill team india

