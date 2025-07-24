LIVE TV
Hulk Hogan Once Mocked Kamala Harris' Indian Heritage: 'Is Kamala A Chameleon?'

Hulk Hogan made fun of Vice President Kamala Harris' Indian ancestry at a beer promotion event in Ohio, joking about body-slamming her and raising doubts about her authenticity.

When he asked the question, Hogan mispronounced Harris' first name, and he kept doing so throughout the interview.
When he asked the question, Hogan mispronounced Harris' first name, and he kept doing so throughout the interview.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: July 24, 2025 22:22:00 IST

Before dying, wrestling icon Hulk Hogan, born Terry Bollea, sparked national audacity with his comments on then U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris in 2025. The comments, which took place at a beer launch, received criticism at the time that seems to be resurfacing with the scrutiny surrounding Hogan’s complex legacy.

While promoting his new beer at the Thirsty Cowboy Saloon in Medina, Ohio, the 71-year-old Hogan took the microphone and stunned fans and critics alike. He asked, “Want me to body-slam Kamala Harris?” while some onlookers cheered and some laughed along. His comments were accompanied with laughter, but they were referring to his famous wrestling persona even if rhetorical.

What did Hulk Hogan say?

He solidified his argument with “Should I drop the leg on Kamala?” referencing his original leg drop finishing move. However, that night would have not just wresting insults. The focus of Hogan’s insults shifted to Harris’ ethnicity and echoed the statements of Donald Trump and his running mate JD Vance. “Is Kamala a chameleon? Is Kamala Indian?” was aimed as the ethnic heritage of Harris predominantly to his Jamaican and Indians roots. While she did immigrate to the United States from an Indian descent, her father was of Jamaican decent. 

His comments reflected a broader, more extensive trend among GOP figures, attacking Harris’ racial and cultural identity when she became the Democratic nominee for president when Joe Biden stepped down in July 2025.

Later, in an interview, Hogan claimed, “That was the beers talking,” in what some interpreted as an attempt to deflect criticism, but the damage was done. Many civil rights groups and political officials condemned the situation, referring to Hogan’s comments as racially insensitive and unfit for any public figure. This incident was one of the last major controversies in the life of a man once considered the face of professional wrestling. As memorabilia pours in following his passing, this incident will be a lasting and controversial piece of his legacy, complicating the life of a cultural figure who continually blurred the lines of controversy and entertainment.

