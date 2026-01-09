LIVE TV
Home > Sports > 'I Fell From The First Floor': India's World Cup-Winner Shares Hilarious Childhood Moment | WATCH

‘I Fell From The First Floor’: India’s World Cup-Winner Shares Hilarious Childhood Moment | WATCH

The star Indian batter played a key role in India’s historic World Cup win. She struck a match-winning, unbeaten hundred against Australia in the semifinals, powering a record chase.

(Image Credit: Shafali Verma via X)

Published: January 9, 2026 17:34:32 IST
Published: January 9, 2026 17:34:36 IST

‘I Fell From The First Floor’: India’s World Cup-Winner Shares Hilarious Childhood Moment | WATCH

Jemimah Rodrigues shared a hilarious incident from her childhood. She and her cousins were playing on the auditorium premises and while trying to collect one of their crocs, she fell from the first floor and landed on someone’s head, even as her cousins thought she had passed away from the fall.

“We were in an auditorium where we had a church program. All the kids were outside. We were playing chappal fight over there. (I was like eight) My cousin threw her crocs and it was like you had to jump the other side to get it,” Jemimah said while speaking on Breakfast With Champions. 

“I, like a full hero, said that I would get it. I fell from the first floor. Luckily, someone was sitting down and I fell on her head. My cousins thought I died,” Jemimah said.

Talking about her cricket, Jemimah shared how her father has always given her confidence. 

“My dad always told me I could get runs smartly. When I started my career, I played a lot of T20s. I saw all the hard-hitters coming and smashing it out and I thought I needed to do that to be successful in T20s,” Jemimah said.

The right-handed batter who played a key role in India’s World Cup-winning campaign last year was earlier named Delhi Capitals captain ahead of the WPL 2026. 

“It is an absolute honour to be named captain of the Delhi Capitals, and I am deeply grateful to the owners and the support staff for placing their faith in me to lead this team. It has truly been a dream year for me and my family, winning the World Cup and now being entrusted with this wonderful opportunity at a franchise that has held a very special place in my heart since the very first season of the WPL. I have learned so much over the last three years and have shared some of my best moments with the Delhi Capitals. This team is my family. While I will miss the players who were part of our journey in the first cycle, I am excited to create new memories with both familiar faces and new teammates. We have a strong group, and I can’t wait to get going as we look ahead to what we hope will be a very successful season, and finally cross that line that has eluded us in the last three years,” she had said. 

First published on: Jan 9, 2026 5:34 PM IST
Tags: indian cricket team, jemimah rodrigues, WPL, WPL 2026

‘I Fell From The First Floor’: India’s World Cup-Winner Shares Hilarious Childhood Moment | WATCH

