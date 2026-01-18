‘I Mean It’s Part Of T20 Cricket If You…’ Australian Pacer Breaks Silence On Steve Smith Blasting 32 Runs In Next Over Right After Denying Single To Babar Azam In BBL

Australia pacer Mitchell Starc has opened on the incident of Steve Smith denying a single to Babar Azam during the Big Bash League (BBL) fixture between Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder.

“I didn’t actually see it,” Starc said. “I kind of heard something from someone else just before, but I haven’t seen it. So [I] might have to go and have a look, and make an opinion from there. I mean it’s part of T20 cricket if you see a match-up you like [that]. Clearly he [Smith] did, and took it for 34 [32] or something like that. That’s what we want in the surge. We’ve kind of seen it with teams retiring batters as well – you see a match-up that might be better or whatever it may be. So, yes, Smithy must have liked that match-up, and took him on.”

Back in business. Steve Smith 🤝 Babar Azam. #BBL15 pic.twitter.com/KmHtz4JpC8 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 18, 2026







Steve Smith and Babar Azam opened the innings for Sixers and during one over Steve Smith denied a single to Babar Azam to retain the strike. The social media users quickly took notice of it and reacted.

Steve Smith deserved an IPL contract

pic.twitter.com/t4skYZtixI — The last dance (@26lastdance) January 16, 2026







Steve Smith hammered a hundred at a strike-rate of 238.10 for Sydney Sixers against Sydney Thunder during the Big Bash League fixture in Sydney. His opening partner Babar Azam got to 47 in 39 deliveries.

The Thunder had handed a target of 190 to the Sixers and they responded well. Openers Smith and Babar stitched a partnership of 141 runs for the first wicket in just 12.1 overs. While Smith continued his brisk batting, Babar got dismissed for 47 off 39. He smashed Ryan Hadley for 32 in an over – the costliest over ever in BBL history.

The Babar Azam × Steve Smith saga 👀 Watch what exactly happened that left Babar Azam unhappy. Watch #BBL15 👉 LIVE on Star Sports & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/7yHerUBa3i — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 17, 2026







The side then lost wickets regularly before Lachlan Shaw and Jack Edwards made sure that there were no more fall of wickets and took the side over the line by 5 wickets.

Earlier, David Warner notched up a brilliant hundred to help Thunder put 189/6 in 20 overs.

Also Read: BBL: Steve Smith Denies Single To Babar Azam; Smashes Four Consecutive Maximums In Next Over | Watch