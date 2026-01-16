LIVE TV
Home > Sports > 'Get out the way Babar!': Steve Smith In Disbelief After Babar Azam Fails To Stop Boundary During BBL Match | WATCH

‘Get out the way Babar!’: Steve Smith In Disbelief After Babar Azam Fails To Stop Boundary During BBL Match | WATCH

Star batters Babar Azam and Steve Smith triggered a hilarious moment during their second game as Sydney Sixers teammates during the Big Bash League (BBL) on Friday.

Steve Smith and Babar Azam. (Photo Credits: Screengrab)
Steve Smith and Babar Azam. (Photo Credits: Screengrab)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: January 16, 2026 17:51:11 IST

‘Get out the way Babar!’: Steve Smith In Disbelief After Babar Azam Fails To Stop Boundary During BBL Match | WATCH

Steve Smith was in disbelief after Babar Azam failed to stop a boundary during the Big Bash League (BBL) match between Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder. The incident happened during the 16th over of the Thunder innings. Maddinson hit one straight back over Ben Manenti. The two players stationed at Long off and Long on respectively ran towards the ball.

Babar who was closer to it let the ball roll over the fence for a four that left Smith pretty surprised.

Steve Smith Denies Babar Azam A Single

The two batters opened the innings for Sixers and during one over Steve Smith denied a single to Babar Azam to retain the strike. The social media users quickly took notice of it and reacted.

Steve Smith hammered a hundred at a strike-rate of 238.10 for Sydney Sixers against Sydney Thunder during the Big Bash League fixture in Sydney. His opening partner Babar Azam got to 47 in 39 deliveries.





The Thunder had handed a target of 190 to the Sixers and they responded well. Openers Smith and Babar stitched a partnership of 141 runs for the first wicket in just 12.1 overs. While Smith continued his brisk batting, Babar got dismissed for 47 off 39. He smashed Ryan Hadley for 32 in an over – the costliest over ever in BBL history.

The side then lost wickets regularly before Lachlan Shaw and Jack Edwards made sure that there were no more fall of wickets and took the side over the line by 5 wickets.

Earlier, David Warner notched up a brilliant hundred to help Thunder put 189/6 in 20 overs.

Also Read: Steve Smith Hammers Ton At A Strike Rate Of 238 Whereas Babar Azam Gets 47 At 120 | WATCH

First published on: Jan 16, 2026 5:51 PM IST
‘Get out the way Babar!’: Steve Smith In Disbelief After Babar Azam Fails To Stop Boundary During BBL Match | WATCH

‘Get out the way Babar!’: Steve Smith In Disbelief After Babar Azam Fails To Stop Boundary During BBL Match | WATCH
‘Get out the way Babar!’: Steve Smith In Disbelief After Babar Azam Fails To Stop Boundary During BBL Match | WATCH
‘Get out the way Babar!’: Steve Smith In Disbelief After Babar Azam Fails To Stop Boundary During BBL Match | WATCH
‘Get out the way Babar!’: Steve Smith In Disbelief After Babar Azam Fails To Stop Boundary During BBL Match | WATCH

