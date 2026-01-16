BBL: Steve Smith Hammers Ton At A Strike Rate Of 238 Whereas Babar Azam Gets 47 At 120 | WATCH

Steve Smith hammered a hundred at a strike-rate of 238.10 for Sydney Sixers against Sydney Thunder during the Big Bash League fixture in Sydney. His opening partner Babar Azam got to 47 in 39 deliveries.

The Thunder had handed a target of 190 to the Sixers and they responded well. Openers Smith and Babar stitched a partnership of 141 runs for the first wicket in just 12.1 overs. While Smith continued his brisk batting, Babar got dismissed for 47 off 39. He smashed Ryan Hadley for 32 in an over – the costliest over ever in BBL history.

The side then lost wickets regularly before Lachlan Shaw and Jack Edwards made sure that there were no more fall of wickets and took the side over the line by 5 wickets.

Earlier, David Warner notched up a brilliant hundred to help Thunder put 189/6 in 20 overs.

Warner went past Virat Kohli to move into third place on the list of batters with the most centuries in T20 cricket. The left-handed batter scored the 10th century of his T20 career during a Big Bash League league-stage match between Sydney Thunder and Sydney Sixers.

