Home > Sports > David Warner Overtakes Virat Kohli To Become Third-Highest Century Maker in T20I Cricket, He Is Now Behind These Two Iconic Players

David Warner Overtakes Virat Kohli To Become Third-Highest Century Maker in T20I Cricket, He Is Now Behind These Two Iconic Players

Playing for Sydney Thunder, Warner remained unbeaten on 110 runs off 65 balls. He batted at a strike rate of 169.23 and hit four sixes and 11 fours during his innings. Thanks mainly to Warner’s knock, Sydney Thunder

(Image Credit: IPL/ANI)
(Image Credit: IPL/ANI)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: January 16, 2026 17:04:46 IST

David Warner Overtakes Virat Kohli To Become Third-Highest Century Maker in T20I Cricket, He Is Now Behind These Two Iconic Players

David Warner went past Virat Kohli to move into third place on the list of batters with the most centuries in T20 cricket. The left-handed batter scored the 10th century of his T20 career during a Big Bash League league-stage match between Sydney Thunder and Sydney Sixers.

Playing for Sydney Thunder, Warner remained unbeaten on 110 runs off 65 balls. He batted at a strike rate of 169.23 and hit four sixes and 11 fours during his innings. Thanks mainly to Warner’s knock, Sydney Thunder posted a total of 189 for 6.
Nic Maddinson was the only other Thunder batter to score more than 20 runs. He made 26 runs from 16 balls.
With this century, Warner now trails only Chris Gayle and Babar Azam on the list of most T20 hundreds. Gayle finished his T20 career with 22 centuries in 463 matches and is the only batter to score more than 15 T20 centuries. Babar Azam is second on the list with 11 centuries in 336 matches. The former Pakistan captain still has many years left in his career and could overtake Gayle in the future.

Virat Kohli and Rilee Rossouw are now joint fourth on the list with nine T20 centuries each. Kohli retired from T20 international cricket after winning the 2024 T20 World Cup. He now only plays IPL and ODI cricket, as the BCCI does not allow Indian players to play overseas franchise leagues unless they are fully retired from Indian cricket.
In the chase of 190 runs, Babar Azam and Steve Smith opened the batting for Sydney Sixers. Babar was allowed to miss the T20I series against Sri Lanka to play in the Big Bash League and is reportedly part of Pakistan’s provisional squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup. David Warner scored his 10th T20 century and moved past Virat Kohli to third place on the all-time T20 century list.

Most T20 Hundreds

Players No of Centuries
Chris Gayle 22
Babar Azam 11
David Warner 10
Virat Kohli 9
Rilee Rossouw 9
Abhishek Sharma 8
Michael Klinger 8
Aaron Finch 8
Faf du Plessis 8
Rohit Sharma 8

'You Don't Just Give Someone National Colours,' Former South Africa Head Coach Mark Boucher Reveals What Young Players Need To Do To Break The Long Queue And Get Picked

First published on: Jan 16, 2026 5:04 PM IST
